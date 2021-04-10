CAMDEN — Once it’s operational the new high school in Camden County could add more than $300,000 to county operating costs for schools, according to school officials.
The question of additional costs arose during a meeting of the Camden Board of Commissioners earlier this week.
Commissioner Randy Krainiak said he wanted to know the estimated operational costs for the new school so he could be clear about the project’s full impact on the county’s property tax rate.
“I’m trying to figure out what it’s going to cost the taxpayers,” Krainiak said, explaining he is considering items such as maintenance, employees, grass cutting, insurance, electricity and water.
“I’m trying to keep that within the tax rate that people have been told it was going to be,” Krainiak said. “And I don’t know where we’re at. I still haven’t seen that either.”
School officials have said previously that the anticipated impact of the $45.3 million project on Camden’s tax rate would be about 10 cents. But Rick Ott of M.B. Kahn Construction, the contractor for the project, told commissioners Monday that current interest rates might reduce that tax increase closer to nine cents.
Ott also said there will be some operational costs with any new building but the state will cover all the instructional costs.
Krainiak said the county would still be responsible for costs such as maintenance, electricity, insurance, heat and water, “which is quite a bit of money as well.”
Krainiak said he still has not been told a total cost of the new school, with projected operating costs included.
“I would love to see that,” he said.
Ott said he believed Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell had put together an estimate of operating costs for the new high school.
Ferrell confirmed Friday that information had already been provided to County Manager Ken Bowman a couple of months ago because of Krainiak’s request.
According to the estimate provided by Ferrell, the projected net increase in utility and custodial costs due to the new high school coming online will be $29,698.15 a month. With one cent on the property tax rate generating about $100,000, the increased operational costs would represent about three cents on the tax rate.
Ott showed commissioners a slide that included a breakdown of the school project’s costs.
“We’ve all seen this numerous times,” Ott said. “This is the approved budget for the high school. This is the budget that we are working toward, and at each phase of the design it’s our job to keep the project within the budgeted funds.”
Ott said he’s currently working to get site development costs back under budget. He said it’s possible to re-design the school’s driveways to save about $100,000. The school also does not need as much parking as is required by the county ordinance.
If parking was set aside for now — with the possibility of adding it later to accommodate future growth — that could bring site development costs back under the budget, he said.
The school board has requested a variance from the county parking regulations.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom White asked about cafeteria seating capacity. Ott said it’s designed for 800 students but should be able to accommodate seating for up to 1,000. The possibility of future expansion has also been worked into the design, according to Ott.
The cafeteria will be a cafeteria-commons area that also could be used as event space for a number of purposes, Ott explained.
Krainiak asked how many classrooms are in the current high school, and how many will be in the new high school.
Ott said he couldn’t answer that.
Krainiak said he has asked the question before and still hasn’t been given an answer.
Ott said the current plan remains to start site work in July and building construction in December. The target date for opening the school is fall 2023.