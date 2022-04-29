The Camden County Board of Commissioners plan to hold its regular meeting Monday evening in the meeting room in the new Camden County Library on N.C. Highway 343 across from the Camden County Courthouse.
CAMDEN — The Camden County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting Monday evening in the meeting room in the new Camden County Library.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. The new library is located on N.C. Highway 343 across from the Camden County Courthouse.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Chowan County Manager Ken Bowman said of the meeting in the new facility.
The facility is the first to be completed among a planned three-building governmental complex at the site.
Bowman, who is continuing to serve part-time as county manager until the county commissioners name his successor, explained that the new Camden County Library will not be fully completed until late May or early June.
But the building is sufficiently complete now for the county commissioners to be able to hold the meeting in the room that is part of the facility.
“We’re still waiting on furniture to come in for the rest of the building,” Bowman said.
The county hopes to schedule a ribbon cutting ceremony in another month or so.
Originally the building was expected to be complete in September 2021 but material delays and personnel shortages associated with the COVID-19 pandemic caused the project to be delayed for a few months.
Bowman said once materials arrived and the subcontractors were lined up the project went smoothly.
There was also a brief rainy period in which weather was a factor, Bowman said.
The one-story, 11,700-square-foot building includes a library, community meeting room, commissioner and committee boardroom, and small kitchen.
A food preparation area is attached to the meeting area to accommodate meetings where food will be served.
Camden commissioners’ long-range plan calls for a second phase of the project, which will consist of an administration building and a civic building. The civic building will become the new location of the Camden County Center for Active Adults and will also house activities of the Camden Parks and Recreation Department.
The county borrowed $4.5 million for the library building project. No date has been set for breaking ground on the two other buildings.