The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education has signed off on more than a half-dozen new hirings and assignments, including a new principal at Central Elementary School and new directors for maintenance and for career and technical education.
Sammy Fudge, currently a middle school principal in Roanoke, Virginia and an educator for 37 years, has been hired as the new principal at Central Elementary, a press release from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools states. Fudge replaces Mickey Drew, who left for the job as principal at Perquimans County High School.
Angelia Grant, who has 16 years of experience in education as a teacher, student services coordinator and occupational course of study specialist, is the new assistant principal at P.W. Moore Elementary School.
Karen McPherson, who currently works for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, has been named curriculum and instruction management coordinator for ECPPS.
Kelly Cowell, the district's beginning teacher coordinator for elementary education and teacher in ECPPS since 2007, is the district's new beginning teacher coordinator.
Shelia Hughes, ECPPS career and technical education coordinator and a former teacher in health sciences, has been named director of Career and Technical Education for the district.
Dexter Jackson-Heard, a former principal at P.W. Moore Elementary School and 18-year educator, has been named director of digital media and innovative technology.
Marlene Wilkins, office manager for the ECPPS Maintenance Department for the past 15 years, has been named director of maintenance. She succeeds Frankie Floyd, who retired.