Elizabeth City State University’s new police chief says campus policing is more complex and challenging than most people realize.
Tommy McMasters, current deputy police chief and police operations captain at N.C. Central University, will take over as ECSU police chief on Feb. 15. He succeeds John Manley, who retired as ECSU police chief in October.
McMasters said working in law enforcement on a campus is complex and presents unique challenges. He acknowledged that when he began his law enforcement career working in municipal police departments and county sheriff’s offices he didn’t really appreciate how challenging campus law enforcement could be.
“A lot of times campus police officers don’t get the true respect that they deserve,” McMasters said. “When I started as a law enforcement officer I didn’t really respect campus police. I would be less than honest if I didn’t tell that truth right now.”
Officers in a municipality have to enforce the state laws and local ordinances, he said. But in campus law enforcement you have those laws and ordinances to enforce, plus the added element of campus rules and regulations.
There are also federal requirements that apply to campus departments such as the offense reporting required under the Clery Act and the federal privacy protections that apply to students.
“The campus is almost like its own little city within a city,” McMasters said.
McMasters said ECSU is something of an open campus. Students, staff and visitors have broad freedom of movement on the campus, he noted.
He also said keeping students safe is always the top priority.
“Security and safety is first and foremost,” McMasters said. “That comes first.”
McMasters said campus police do have access to a “dual punishment system” that gives them some discretion to refer students to on-campus authorities for discipline in relatively minor incidents rather than referring those matters to civil authorities.
“We can look at campus sanctions for loud music, for instance, rather than (treating the matter as) disturbing the peace,” he said. “That is one luxury that we do have. That’s one thing I do appreciate about campus policing.”
The discretion does not apply to more serious cases, of course.
“If you shoot someone in the leg I’m not going to just refer you to the dean,” he said. “I’m going to have to arrest you.”
McMasters said federal privacy protections for students mean that if someone comes on campus looking for a student — even for a legitimate reason — an officer can’t even acknowledge that the person they’re seeking is an ECSU student, much less provide them the student’s address.
“You can’t tell a visitor that someone is a student and lives at Viking Village, for example,” he said.
And unless the student has authorized it in writing, you can’t divulge information about a student’s campus disciplinary history or grades — not even to a parent, McMasters said.
“You can’t tell them anything about that student,” he said.