It appears that the city’s next mayor and City Council won’t be able to be sworn in until June 15 at the earliest, possibly much later if there is a runoff for mayor.
Kirk Rivers defeated mayoral candidates Jeannie Young and Christina Williams with 50.3 percent of the vote in last week’s mayor’s race, which is just above the 50-percent-plus-one-vote threshold to avoid a runoff with Young.
But there are 57 provisional ballots and 22 mail-in absentee ballots left to be counted, although it is likely that some of those ballots are from outside the municipal boundaries. The county Board of Elections will count those ballots Wednesday and then certify the election on Friday.
But that certification can’t be sent to the city until the state Board of Elections certifies the results.
In a Thursday morning email to the current City Council and other city leaders, Mayor Bettie Parker was proposing that a special council meeting be called to swear in the eight councilors, including six new members, and Rivers, if there is no runoff, on June 3.
But the next morning, and after talking with county Board of Elections Director Emma Tate, Parker pushed the date for the swearing-in to June 8 in another email to city leaders. She indicated that would allow the new City Council and mayor to meet for the regularly scheduled June 13 meeting.
“Late (Thursday) afternoon, (Tate) said that the earliest that she would be able to mail the final certification information to the city regarding the newly elected members would be June 2,” Parker wrote in her email. “Therefore, it appears that the city would not receive the information needed for the installation ceremonies until Friday, June 3, if we’re lucky.”
But after that email was sent, Tate received further guidance from the State Board of Elections that states that the earliest the city would possibly receive certification of the election results would be June 15, or later. Tate said Monday that she believes the results would have to be mailed to the city, saying she hasn’t been told otherwise by the state board.
“We received notice from the (Pasquotank) Board of Elections on Friday afternoon that it looks like we’ll be pushed back to June 15 or thereabouts,” City Clerk April Onley said Monday, referring to certification of the city election.
The guidance from the state sent by Tate to Onley states “do not issue certificates of election-nomination until after the State Board canvass.” That canvas is scheduled for June 9.
“Under General Statute 163-182.15(a), county boards issue certificates of election and nomination six days after the completion of the canvass,” the guidance states. “The canvass for the primary and municipal elections is not complete until the state board meets to canvass on June 9. That means the certificates may issue on June 15, unless there is a protest pending in the contest.”
The state guidance further states: “We understand that there had been some conflicting guidance on this previously, due to some ambiguity in the statutes. Please make sure to hold these certificates until after state canvass.”
Rivers said last week that if he is certified as the winner on Friday that he would like the seating of himself and the next City Council to happen as quickly as possible so that the new council could adopt the 2022-23 fiscal year budget before the June 30 deadline. City Council is currently discussing the next fiscal budget.
Rivers could not be reached for comment on Monday.
But before voting on the budget, City Council must first vote to call a public hearing on the issue. After that vote the public hearing must be advertised for at least 10 days in advance, including placing a notice in The Daily Advance. That would likely mean City Council would have to call for a public hearing by around June 15 to meet the state statue.
“That’s generally why we try to call for hearings during one meeting and hold them during the next one, as that gives us (two weeks) wiggle room that we need to satisfy the requirements,” Onley said.
The current budget calendar has City Council voting to call the required public hearing on June 13 and it being held on June 27. City Council held a budget work session on May 16 and another on May 23. There is also a scheduled budget work session on June 6.