New EC city manager sworn in 

New Elizabeth City City Manager Montré Freeman (left) takes his oath of office before the start of Monday night's City Council meeting. Holding the Bible with Freeman are his son, Kingston, 3, and his daughter, Maléah, 9. His wife, Teresa Raquel Robinson Freeman, is a judge for North Carolina's 6th Judicial District, is standing to their right administering Freeman's oath of office. Freeman's first day of work with the city is Tuesday, Jan. 20.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance