Pasquotank, Chowan and Perquimans counties will join the newly drawn 2nd Congressional District while Camden and Currituck counties will remain in the 3rd Congressional District, according to the new congressional map drawn by a three-judge panel and released Wednesday.
All five counties previously had been part of the 3rd Congressional District currently represented by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, a Republican from Greenville. The counties also had been redrawn as part of Murphy's district in the new congressional maps approved by the Republican-led House and Senate last year.
Those maps were challenged, however, by groups claiming the state's new legislative and congressional districts were an illegal partisan gerrymander.
The N.C. Supreme Court struck down the maps on Feb. 4, saying that state courts had authority to throw out districts engineered to secure a long-term Republican advantage in an otherwise closely divided state. The court directed the GOP-controlled legislature to redraw the districts by Feb. 18 and provide an explanation of how they calculated the partisan fairness of the new boundaries.
The General Assembly approved new maps late last week and a panel of three state Superior Court judges on Wednesday approved the redrawn maps for the legislative districts and drew its own map for congressional districts. Those maps put Pasquotank, Chowan and Perquimans in the 2nd Congressional District and leave Camden and Currituck in the 3rd District.
Based on those new maps, filing for the May 17 Elizabeth City municipal election and Republican and Democratic primaries in Pasquotank County resumes today.
Filing for the elections started last December for what was then expected to be a March 8 election. However, the Supreme Court stepped in late last year and stopped all filing after the new maps were challenged. The state's top court also moved the primary and municipal election date to May 17.
In Pasquotank County, both city and county candidates can resume filing for election and re-election starting at 8 a.m. today. City candidates, who typically run in October in odd-numbered years, are seeking election in 2022 because last fall's election had to be delayed. The election was postponed until this year because city officials didn’t have Census figures in time to redraw city wards.
A host of candidates have already filed for the May 17 election.
Current First Ward Councilor Jeannie Young filed to run for mayor on the first day of filing last December. No other candidate has filed or announced for mayor. Incumbent Mayor Bettie Parker has already announced she doesn't plan to seek another term.
Incumbent Councilor Johnnie Walton has already filed for re-election in the Fourth Ward while Kem Spence filed to run for re-election in the Third Ward. Fourth Ward Councilor Darius Horton is not seeking re-election while Third Ward incumbent Michael Brooks said at a recent City Council meeting that he was undecided about running for re-election.
Donald Spencer has filed to run for one of the two Fourth Ward seats while Katherine Felton and Charles Hill both filed to run in the Third Ward. Former councilor Rickey King announced last November that he would also run in the Third Ward.
Benny Murphy has also announced his intention to run in the Fourth Ward.
Former Mayor Joe Peel and Johnson Biggs have both filed for the two First Ward seats. Incumbent Billy Caudle is not running for re-election while Young is running for mayor.
Rose Whitehurst is the only candidate to so far file for a Second Ward seat. Incumbent Chris Ruffieux has said he is seeking re-election in the ward while Jon Nuttesheim has also announced plans to seek one of the seats. One of the ward's two council seats is currently vacant because Gabriel Adkins resigned from council late last summer.
In the county races, which are partisan, Democrat Eddie Graham, a sergeant with the Elizabeth City Police Department, has already filed for sheriff in his party's primary. If he's unopposed in the primary, he'll face Republican Sheriff Tommy Wooten in November. Wooten has said he plans to file for a second term.
Five of the seven seats — including two at-large seats — on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will also be on the May primary ballot. The winners advance to the November election.
At-large commissioner Charles Jordan has filed to run for re-election as a Democrat. Republican Barry Overman has said he will also seek re-election for his at-large seat.
Republican Sean Lavin announced last year that he will run for a second term representing the Northern Outside District.
Southern Outside Republican incumbent Jonathan Meads has filed to seek the remainder of the term of his late father, Frankie Meads. Jonathan Meads was appointed to the seat following the death of his father, who won re-election is 2020 but died on Jan. 13, 2021.
Southern Inside Democratic incumbent Cecil Perry has said several times that he was undecided about seeking a sixth term. Democrat Linwood Gallop has filed for the seat.
Filing also reopens Thursday for four seats on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Board of Education. That non-partisan election will be held in November.
Seats held by Inside Corporate Limits incumbents Pam Pureza and Virginia Houston and Outside incumbents Sharon Warden and George Archuleta will be on the ballot.
Anthony Sawyer and Tommy Old have both field for the Outside Corporate Limits seats.