New COVID-19 cases, virus-related hospitalizations and nursing home coronavirus infections all soared again this week, data released Friday by local and federal health agencies show.
The number of new COVID cases in Albemarle Regional Health Services' eight-county health district rose by 2,278, pushing the total number of coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic past 28,000.
Only one county in the district — Chowan — reported more than 400 new cases this week. However, four — Hertford (385), Currituck (377), Bertie (377) and Pasquotank (339) — reported more than 300. Perquimans reported 180 new cases, Gates reported 124 and Camden reported 90.
Active COVID cases again decreased slightly from the previous week, falling by 46 to 671. Only Currituck, Chowan and Camden counties reported increases in active cases. Currituck's active case count rose by 63 to 123; Chowan's rose 56 to 147; and Camden's increased by one to 20.
Seventy-four new hospitalizations for COVID were reported this week, up 30 from last week. Roanoke-Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie reported the largest increase: 34. Sentara Albemarle Medical Center reported 26 new hospitalizations and Vidant Chowan in Edenton reported 14. As of Friday, 33 patients were being treated at SAMC for COVID. That's about 39% of all in-patient beds at the hospital.
According to The Associated Press, North Carolina has set daily COVID hospitalization records all month, reaching another high Thursday with 4,867 people hospitalized statewide.
ARHS data shows COVID infections at nursing homes, assisted living centers and jail facilities also rose again this week, totaling 340 cases at 17 facilities. Last week, the count was 275 cases at 16 facilities.
More than a fifth of the cases (74) were at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Accordius at Creekside continued to report the second-largest number (45). Chowan River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (33) was third and Currituck House (25) was fourth, followed closely by Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center (24) and Brian Center of Windsor (22). One nursing home resident at Gates House Assisted Living, which reported 10 cases, died this week.
ARHS said one other COVID death was reported in the region this week. The person lived in Currituck and, like the Gates House resident, was over 65.
The eight-county region’s COVID positivity rate — the percentage of virus tests that came back with a positive result — rose to nearly 35% for the week ending Jan. 15. The number of COVID tests ARHS administered this week, meanwhile, decreased slightly to 4,930. Nearly 5,200 were administered the previous week.
ARHS also released data Friday showing its clinics administered another 266 booster or third doses of vaccine this week. That's down from 479 booster/third shots administered last week.
The numbers of first and second doses administered by ARHS also were down from last week. ARHS administered 87 first doses and 39 second doses this week. That compares to 127 first and 94 second doses given last week.
Counting all vaccinations in the eight-county district this week, CDC data show another 2,851 people received a first dose of vaccine, raising the total to 110,051. Another 1,326 received a second dose and became fully vaccinated, raising that figure to 82,926.
According to population estimates, just over 160,000 people live in the eight counties served by the public health district.
The percentage of those fully vaccinated is now over 50% in five of the eight counties, with Camden (59.6%) and Currituck (56.5%) reporting the highest percentages.
Only Bertie (49.6%), Perquimans (46.8%) and Hertford (46.6%) counties are still below the 50% fully vaccinated threshold. The percentages of fully vaccinated in the three other counties are 54.4% in Chowan, 51.9% in Pasquotank and 50.6% in Gates.
Only 21,089 fully vaccinated residents of the eight counties have received a booster dose. Perquimans (29.8%) has the highest percentage of residents with a booster shot. Gates is second (29.3%), followed by Chowan (28.6%), Hertford (27.6%), Bertie (25.2%), Pasquotank (23.2%) and Currituck (22.7%). Camden continues to have the lowest percentage, 18%.