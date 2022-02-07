After a month of quadruple-digit weekly increases, the number of new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region fell dramatically last week.
New cases rose by only 907 across the eight counties for the week ending Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker shows. That’s roughly half the 1,700 new cases reported in the eight counties the week ending Jan. 28.
Pasquotank County was only county to report at least 200 new cases. Four others reported more than 100, while Camden County reported no new cases for the seven-day period, the CDC data tracker shows.
Asked about the Camden data on Monday, a spokeswoman for Albemarle Regional Health Services suggested it likely was the result of ARHS and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ efforts to get more accurate case counts in counties. Camden’s total case count on Jan. 28 was 1,639. As of Monday, it was some 18 fewer — 1,621.
“ARHS and NCDHHS continuously work to verify cases that feed in through the electronic reporting system,” ARHS spokeswoman Amy Underhill said. “This includes cleaning up any duplicates (cases) that may be identified or cases that are incorrectly assigned to a county.”
Camden did have at least 19 new COVID-19 cases last week. That’s how many new cases were reported in the Camden County Schools, Superintendent Joe Ferrell said Monday.
According to the Camden County Schools’ website, the schools reported 10 new positive cases at Grandy Primary, two at Camden Intermediate School, four at Camden Middle School and three at Camden County High School. In addition, the Camden County Schools reported 41 persons in COVID quarantine.
ARHS did not release any data on new COVID cases or new vaccinations last week. That’s because the regional public health department has said it will no longer release that data in its weekly reports because it can’t verify the information is complete and accurate.
ARHS cited the growth of at-home testing — the results of which are not reported to the public health agency — and state health officials’ expansion of vaccination reporting to include multiple sites for its decision.
Despite the lack of certainty about case counts, ARHS does see “positive trends” based on the reported lab tests for COVID, Underhill said.
“We remain cautiously optimistic that the population-based trends are similar, although difficult to verify with certainty due to the mass availability of at-home testing,” she said.
ARHS did report five new COVID-19 deaths on Friday. All five were Bertie County residents who were older than 65, ARHS said. None of the deaths occurred at a nursing home or assisted living center.
The agency also released information about COVID outbreaks at nursing homes, assisted living centers and jail/prison facilities. The case count at 19 facilities decreased slightly to 585 after reaching 588 the week before. The largest share of those cases continued to be at Bertie Correctional Institution where 170 staff and inmate cases were reported.
New hospitalizations for COVID in the region also decreased slightly last week. According to CDC data, 49 new patients were admitted to area hospitals, three fewer than the week before. The overwhelming majority (36) were at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. As of Friday, however, only 16 of those patients — 20% of all patient beds — were still being treated at the hospital. That compares to the previous week when 34 COVID patients were being treated at the hospital.
CDC data show another 829 people received a first dose of vaccine in the eight counties last week, raising the total to 111,550. Another 569 people received a second dose and became fully vaccinated, raising that figure to 83,931.
According to population estimates, just over 160,000 people live in the eight counties served by ARHS.
The percentage of those over age 5 now fully vaccinated continues to be over 50% in only six of the eight counties, with Perquimans (49.3%) and Hertford (49.2%) still not meeting the 50% threshold.
Camden (62.9%) and Currituck (60.5%) have now cracked the 60% mark for residents 5 and older who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated rates in the four other counties are 58% in Chowan, 56.1% in Pasquotank, 53.7% in Gates and 52.6% in Bertie.
The percentage of the fully vaccinated is significantly higher for persons 65 and older in all eight counties. Currituck has the highest percentage of residents in that age group fully vaccinated, 95%. Pasquotank is next, 93.9%. In Perquimans and Hertford, the fully vaccinated rates are 79% and 75.1%, respectively. All other counties have percentage rates in the 70s or 80s.
Only 553 people age 18 and older in the eight counties got a booster dose of vaccine last week, raising that total to 21,911. That’s more than twice as many who got a booster dose the prior week. However, booster rates across the region — following a national trend — continue to be low.
Only Gates (32.4%), Hertford (30.9%) Perquimans and Chowan (both 31.4%) have booster rates above 30%. Camden (20.2%) continues to have the lowest.
The booster rates among the elderly are higher, but not significantly so. No county has a rate above 50%; only Camden, with a rate of 49.8% is close. Currituck and Pasquotank have the lowest booster rates for those 65 and older: 36.4% and 37.9%, respectively. All other counties have rates of 40% or greater.
The small number of unboosted elderly continues to be an area of concern for health officials. According to the Kaiser Institute, about 14% of Americans over 65 eligible for a booster had not received one as of mid-January.
Health officials have said getting two doses of vaccine and a booster shot offers the best protection against serious illness, hospitalization or death from COVID.