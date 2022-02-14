New COVID-19 cases fell dramatically across the region for the second straight week, dipping below 600 for the first time since the omicron variant surfaced in late December.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 584 new lab-confirmed positive COVID cases were reported in the eight-county public health district for the week ending Saturday. That’s a little over 300 fewer new cases than were reported the week before.
Pasquotank County was the only county to surpass 100 new cases with 192. Camden reported the fewest, 20.
Three COVID-related deaths were reported this week in Chowan County, Albemarle Regional Health Services reported Friday. All three persons were over 65 and residents of Chowan River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Edenton, ARHS data show.
New hospitalizations for COVID also fell dramatically last week. According to CDC data, 31 new patients were admitted to hospitals in the region during a seven-day period ending Wednesday. That’s 18 fewer than during the previous seven-day period. The majority (20) were admitted to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. As of Saturday, however, only 12 COVID patients — 16% of in-patient beds — were still at SAMC.
Conversely, COVID cases at nursing homes, assisted living centers and detention facilities rose by more than 100, after decreasing slightly last week. Staff and resident cases increased to 699, with one assisted living center and two nursing homes reporting the largest increases: Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City (47-case increase to 75); Chowan River (43-case increase to 85); and Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation of Hertford (24-case increase to 34). An outbreak at Windsor House has been resolved, ARHS said.
While COVID transmission rates remain high in all North Carolina counties, most CDC data show COVID trends turning downward in the region after spiraling upward following the arrival of omicron at the start of the year.
COVID case rates as of Thursday — the number of cases per 100,000 people — fell by more than 40% in five of the eight counties, with Hertford County (68%), Chowan County (53.2%), and Bertie County (53.2%) seeing the largest drops.
As of Tuesday, positivity rates — the rate of COVID tests coming back positive — fell in seven of eight counties and by double digits in three of them. Chowan’s rate fell by 13.4% to 18.84%, Bertie’s dropped 12.4% to 18.28% and Currituck’s by 11.1% to 25.5%. Only Perquimans reported an increase in positivity rate, rising 1.1% to 24%.
The number of COVID tests — at least those reported to health officials — is also rising. For the week ending Feb. 4, testing was up more than 20% in six of eight counties, with Perquimans (33.6%), Bertie (52.1%) and Hertford (a whopping 87%) reporting the largest weekly increases.
School districts in the region are also seeing a decline in positive cases. The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools reported only four positive cases last week. That’s a decline of 11 from the week before and more than 45 from the week before that. The Camden County Schools reported 8 positive cases, down from 19 the week before. Elsewhere, the Currituck County Schools reported 23 positive cases last week while the Perquimans County Schools reported three cases.
The numbers of those getting either first, second or booster doses of vaccine were fewer last week than the previous week. CDC data show another 415 people received a first dose of vaccine in the eight counties, raising the total to 111,965. That’s roughly half the number who received a first dose the previous week.
Another 341 people, meanwhile, received a second dose and became fully vaccinated, raising that figure to 84,272. That’s down from the 569 who became fully vaccinated the previous week.
The percentage of those over age 5 now fully vaccinated continues to be over 50% in only six of the eight counties, with Perquimans (49.5%) and Hertford (49.4%) still under the 50% mark.
Camden (63.1%) and Currituck (60.9%) remain the only counties above the 60% mark for those fully vaccinated. Chowan is nearing the mark with 58.2% now fully vaccinated.
The percentage of the fully vaccinated is significantly higher for persons 65 and older in all eight counties. Currituck continues to have the highest percentage, 95%. Pasquotank is next, 94%. In Bertie, Hertford and Perquimans, the fully vaccinated rates for those 65-plus are 74%, 75.2% and 79%, respectively. In all other counties, the percentages are in the 80s.
Only 455 people age 18 and older in the eight counties got a booster dose last week, raising that total to 22,437. That’s fewer than the 553 who got a booster the previous week.
Booster rates across the region continue to be low. Only Gates (33%), Hertford (31.2%), Chowan (31.6%) and Perquimans (31.5%) have booster rates above 30%. Camden (20.6%) continues to have the lowest rate.
The booster rates among the elderly are higher, but not significantly so. Gates (50.5%) is the only county with a rate above 50% for residents 65 and older. Hertford County is close to that mark, with 48.9%. Currituck and Pasquotank have the lowest booster rates for those 65 and older: 36.6% and 38.2%, respectively. All other counties have rates of 40% or greater.