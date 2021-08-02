New COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region rose by nearly 100 last week while the number of first vaccine doses administered to fight the virus was down by more than half from the week before.
Data reported by Albemarle Regional Health Services on Friday shows new COVID-19 cases grew by 97 to 13,146, with three counties — Currituck (30), Pasquotank (18) and Chowan (17) — responsible for nearly 70% of the increase.
The same three counties were also responsible for the majority of the increased number of active COVID cases in the region. Active cases surpassed 100 last week for the first time in months, up by 38 from the week before. Currituck’s active cases grew from 12 to 40, Chowan’s from 13 to 19, and Pasquotank’s from 19 to 23.
The rise in COVID cases comes as a new tracking tool on the Centers for Disease Control website shows “high” transmission of the virus in four area counties and “moderate” transmission in four others. The CDC said counties with high transmission of the virus are reporting either a 7-day average of more than 100 new COVID cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate — the number of COVID-19 tests coming back positive — greater than 10%.
According to the CDC, Currituck, Chowan, Gates and Camden are currently seeing high transmission of the virus, while Pasquotank, Perquimans, Hertford and Bertie are seeing moderate transmission.
As of Monday, Currituck had a COVID case rate of 108.06 per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 18.75%. Chowan had a case rate of 121.92 per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 11.52%. Gates and Camden were in the high transmission category for their high positivity rates. Gates’ was 13.5% while Camden’s was 15.5%.
Pasquotank, meanwhile, had a case rate of 45.2 and a positivity rate of 5.57%. Perquimans, which reported fewer than 10 new cases, had a positivity rate of 7.41%. Bertie’s and Hertford’s positivity rates were 2.49% and 5.31%, respectively.
The CDC is recommending both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents of counties where the transmission rate is high to wear a face covering when indoors in public places.
ARHS Director Battle Betts Jr. said the recent rise in COVID cases in the region is more reason why those who haven’t yet gotten a COVID-19 vaccination should get one, noting “vaccination is the only way out of this pandemic.”
But ARHS data shows the number of those getting a first dose of vaccine in the eight counties last week was only 189, down from the 407 who got a first dose the week before.
The number getting a second dose — or a single dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — to become fully vaccinated rose by nearly 200 from the week before. The 719 second doses administered, however, was still down from the more than 1,000 second doses being consistently administered on a weekly basis just weeks ago.
The percentage of residents in the eight counties age 12 and older who’ve gotten a first vaccine dose inched up over 55%, while more than 54.4% of residents in that age group are now fully vaccinated.
On Friday, ARHS also reported two additional deaths in Chowan County related to COVID-19. ARHS said the two people, both residents of Chowan Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edenton, died in January but their deaths only recently were linked to a now resolved COVID outbreak at the facility.