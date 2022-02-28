In an indication that COVID-19 is waning but still not gone, the number of new cases of the virus in the eight-county region increased last week after three straight weeks of declines.
Centers for Disease Control data show new cases in the region rose by more than 420 during a seven-day period ending Sunday. That's 146 more than were reported over the previous seven-day period.
The data isn't complete because it doesn't account for at-home tests that may have resulted in positive tests that weren't reported to a health agency.
Pasquotank County continued to be the only county reporting more than 100 new cases: 151. That was 16 more than the previous seven-day period.
Three other counties that reported fewer than 10 cases the previous week — Camden, Chowan and Gates — reported 38, 31 and 37 cases, respectively, last week.
Currituck County reported 85 new cases, nearly 30 more than the previous week. Hertford County reported 34 new cases, 10 more than the previous week.
Bertie (14) and Perquimans (33) were the only counties in the region to report fewer cases last week than the previous week.
All of the counties with the exception of Bertie, Perquimans and Gates also saw their case rates — the number of cases per 100,000 people — increase last week. Chowan, whose case rate rose to 207.9, saw the largest percentage increase: 163.6%. Camden, whose case rate rose to 349.68, saw the second-largest increase: 80.9%.
Bertie reported the largest decrease in case rate: 54.8%. As of Sunday, Bertie was also one of only four counties in the state — Washington, Tyrrell and Nash were the others — to slip into the orange zone denoting "substantial" instead of "high" transmission of COVID-19. Chowan fell into the substantial zone the previous week but its case rate increase last week pushed it back into the high transmission zone.
Through Friday, most of the region's counties had reported decreases in their COVID positivity rates, which is the percentage of COVID tests that come back positive. Currituck reported the largest decline: 15.5% to 7.36%. Gates reported the biggest increase: 5% to 9.59%, which also was the region's highest rate. Bertie had the lowest rate, 2.66%.
Albemarle Regional Health Services did report one COVID-related death last week. A 65-year-old Chowan County resident of congregate housing (a nursing home or assisted living center) died from complications of COVID, the agency reported Friday.
New hospitalizations for COVID again fell last week. According to CDC data, 8 new patients were admitted to hospitals in the region during a seven-day period that ended Saturday. That’s seven fewer than were admitted the previous seven-day period. The majority (4) were admitted to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. As of Monday, 4 COVID patients — 5% of in-patient beds — were still at SAMC.
The number of COVID cases at nursing homes declined last week. According to ARHS data, 649 cases were reported at 13 nursing homes, assisted living centers and jail facilities. That compares to 715 cases at 18 facilities the week before. COVID outbreaks at five facilities — Accordius of Gates, Ahoskie House, Currituck House, Edenton House and Gates House — have been resolved, ARHS said.
New cases also continued to fall at school districts across the region. The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools reported only one positive case last week. That’s down from four the previous week. The Currituck County Schools likewise reported only one positive case last week. The Camden County Schools reported 4 new positive cases and 3 students in quarantine, up slightly from no positive cases the previous week.
Roughly 400 people got either a first or second dose of vaccine last week in the eight counties, raising the total number of persons 5 and older with at least one dose to 112,838 and those with two doses to 85,134.
Another 458 people age 12 and older in the eight counties got a booster dose last week, raising that total to 23,395.