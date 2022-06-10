Tractor Supply Company plans to open its new Elizabeth City store at 3920 St. Helens Drive next weekend.
The store, located off Halstead Boulevard Extended across from the Shoppes at Tanglewood, will officially open on Saturday, June 18, according to a press release from Tractor Supply Company.
The company said its new store will be a "one-stop shop" for farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners and tradesmen.
The store will stock a range of products including animal feed, pet food and supplies, propane, fencing, garden supplies, home supplies and certain food products. Customers will find top brands such as Purina, Carhartt, Blue Buffalo and Hobart, as well as products exclusive to Tractor Supply.
“At Tractor Supply, we understand the value of providing essential needs like pet food, animal feed and home supplies to our customers in the Elizabeth City community,” said Josh Wood, the Elizabeth City store's manager. “Our team members live the same lifestyle as our customers, and we’re excited to supply them with the tools, information and resources they need to live life on their own terms.”
Besides visiting the store in person, customers can use Tractor Supply's Buy Online, Pickup In Store option. The option features both in-store pickup and contactless curbside pickup.
The store's hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.