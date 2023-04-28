EDENTON — An Edenton native who went on to become a Navy aviator and helicopter instructor for 11 years is the new head of Edenton's Main Street Program.
James "Ches" Chesson has been hired as executive director of Destination Downtown Edenton, Town Manager Corey Gooden and the Destination Downtown Board of Directors announced this week.
“We are absolutely elated to announce Mr. Chesson as the new executive director for Destination Downtown Edenton,” Gooden said in a press release. “He brings smarts, savvy and familiarity of his native community to the table. We look forward to working with him closely as we chart a path forward toward continued economic vitality downtown as well as the preservation of our historic district.”
Chesson is a 2008 graduate of John A. Holmes High School who became a naval aviator and instructor for the Navy's MH60R Seahawk helicopter after attending the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.
After leaving the military, Chesson earned a master's degree in business administration from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Chesson and his wife Adrianne have two young children, Holmes and Cooper.
Destination Downtown Edenton is a nonprofit downtown revitalization organization that, according to the press release, "works to promote and preserve downtown Edenton as a desirable destination to live, work and visit." The organization is also a member of the National Main Street Program.
In his role with Destination Downtown, Chesson will be responsible for helping promote economic development in Edenton's downtown, incorporating historic preservation in development decisions, the town said. He also will coordinate with downtown merchants and assist property owners with tax, permitting and building improvement issues.
The town of Edenton is a primary funding source for Destination Downtown Edenton, contributing $75,000 of the agency's roughly $107,000 annual budget. Because Destination Downtown is a nonprofit, Chesson's salary is not a public record, Gooden said through a town spokesman.
Chesson succeeds Morgan Potts, who left Destination Downtown Edenton in October 2022. Linda Credille has served as the nonprofit's interim director since Potts' departure.