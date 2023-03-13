Winton Triangle

The C.S. Brown Auditorium in Winton is the first venue for the traveling exhibit, “Building A Mixed-Race Community, The People, Building and Sites of the Winton Triangle.”

 Submitted photo

WINTON — The Chowan Discovery Group is presenting a traveling exhibit, “Building A Mixed-Race Community, The People, Building and Sites of the Winton Triangle.”

The Winton Triangle in Hertford County is a 280-year-old landowning community of people of color. Organizers said the history covered in the exhibit spans 1851 to 1973 and takes the viewer from the antebellum through the Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow and the modern civil rights eras.