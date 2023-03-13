...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 to 32 degrees possible.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden and Western
Currituck Counties. In Virginia, the cities of Chesapeake,
Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The C.S. Brown Auditorium in Winton is the first venue for the traveling exhibit, “Building A Mixed-Race Community, The People, Building and Sites of the Winton Triangle.”
WINTON — The Chowan Discovery Group is presenting a traveling exhibit, “Building A Mixed-Race Community, The People, Building and Sites of the Winton Triangle.”
The Winton Triangle in Hertford County is a 280-year-old landowning community of people of color. Organizers said the history covered in the exhibit spans 1851 to 1973 and takes the viewer from the antebellum through the Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow and the modern civil rights eras.
It tells stories of more than 30 people along with photographs and text. Four women are featured, as well as businesspeople, farmers, carpenters, educators, church leaders, soldiers from both the Civil War and World War II, civil rights activists and organizations.
End to end, the exhibit is 75 feet long, and each of the 30, 20-by-30-inch panels is mounted on an easel.
One image included is the exhibit’s first venue, the C.S. Brown Auditorium in Winton, where it will be on display March 26-27.
Other venues include April 13-17 at the Roanoke Chowan Community College Ahoskie , and dates are to be announced for New Ahoskie Baptist Church, Albemarle Regional Public Library and the Winton Historical Association.
After Oct. 30, the exhibit is to be available to venues beyond Hertford County.
The project is funded by a major grant from North Carolina Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment of the Humanities, with additional support from the Chowan Discovery Group, whose mission is to research, document, preserve and present the history of the Winton Triangle.