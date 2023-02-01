Hugh Cale building

Food Bank of the Albemarle wants to establish a “client choice” food pantry as part of a new “community hub” in the city-owned Hugh Cale Community Center, shown here Wednesday off South Road Street. The Food Bank made the request to Elizabeth City City Council last week.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

The Food Bank has used the Cale Center for administrative office space for the past seven years. River City Community Development Corp. and Legal Aid of North Carolina also currently have offices in the building.