Food Bank of the Albemarle wants to establish a client choice food pantry as part of a “community hub” in the city-owned Hugh Cale Community Center off South Road Street.
The Food Bank has used the Cale Center for administrative office space for the past seven years. River City Community Development Corp. and Legal Aid of North Carolina also currently have offices in the building.
Food Bank Executive Director Liz Reasoner said the agency is now asking City Council to allow the Cale Center to be converted into the new site for its food pantry.
The food pantry, in partnership with the Sentara Hospital Foundation, would offer fresh produce and lean meats to families while also providing other resources from other community organizations such as the Albemarle Area United Way, River City Community Development Corp., and the Red Cross.
The additional resources could include domestic violence and mental health support, housing counseling, health screening referral opportunities and financial literacy assistance.
While seeking City Council’s approval last week for the community hub, Reasoners said the proposed “client choice” pantry would be set up differently than the Food Bank’s current pantry.
“Instead of us providing boxes to patrons that come in, we would actually set up the pantry operation as a retail store-type of environment to go shop,” Reasoner said. “People would have the dignity of selecting the groceries for their family. They are more inclined to make choices that are going to be good for their family and that their family will consume.”
Reasoner said establishing a Community Hub with a wide range of active outreach services will also better serve the community.
“We know that community members will come out for food,” Reasoner said. “What they oftentimes won’t do is seek additional outreach programs because of the lack of time and transportation.’’
Reasoner said the Cale Center is a perfect location for a community hub because its location — close to the city’s Third and Fourth Wards — is easily accessible by foot or bike. She said converting the center into the hub would not require any financial support from the city.
“The Hugh Cale Community Center sits right on the line of two of the poorest wards in our community,” Reasoner said. “Residents of those two wards would then have access to ... the food pantry program as they need it from a stocked food pantry.”
The Food Bank has used the Cale Center building for administrative offices since 2015. In exchange for using the space, the nonprofit provides cleaning service for the building and manages community use of the space.
But thanks in part to COVID-19 relief money Reasoner said the Food Bank has been able to “build out” its facility at 109 Tidewater Way and move its offices there.
“We can move our team back to the Food Bank of the Albemarle,” Reasoner said.
Reasoner said the Food Bank moved its food pantry to former Cycle Gallery during the facility’s construction. She said the location on Halstead Boulevard has seen an increase in foot traffic from residents of nearby neighborhoods. She said the Food Bank initially considered locating the client choice model at the nonprofit’s main facility but decided against it.
“During the construction period we recognized by moving the pantry and renting a storefront that one of the barriers that inhibits people from accessing food was transportation,” Reasoner said. “In talking with many of constituents that we serve, asking them about moving the pantry back to Tidewater Way, we recognized if we put the pantry in that space it increases the likelihood that we are creating barriers for people to get access to food.”
Mayor Kirk Rivers noted that the city pays the electric bill and the insurance and landscaping bills for the Cale Center. He asked City Manager Montre Freeman to bring back to City Council how much money the city spends on the facility.
“We have a lot of maintenance that needs to take place on that building,” Rivers said.
Reasoner said that the city paying the cost of those bills is a needed in-kind contribution to nonprofits who provide support to residents in need.
“The cost associated with having the Food Bank pantry offsite right now is going to cost the Food Bank of the Albemarle $50,000 a year,” Reasoner said. “If you allow us to put the program in the Cale Center that allows us to put that $50,000 back into services and programs and not rent and utilities on a building we don’t own.”
City Council is expected to further discuss the Food Bank’s proposal later this month.