A portion of Hertford’s former S bridge, as seen from Missing Mill Park, is shown stored on two barges in the Perquimans River, Tuesday, March 15. Town of Hertford and state transportation officials are close to finalizing an agreement to move the former truss to the town’s riverfront and convert it to a walkway and fishing platform.
HERTFORD — Town of Hertford and state transportation officials are close to finalizing an agreement to move the former S Bridge truss to the town’s riverfront and convert it to a walkway and fishing platform.
The state Department of Transportation has approved roughly $800,000 for the project, which is one of the high-profile proposals in the town’s Riverfront and Community Development Plan.
The truss has been relocated to Missing Mill Park in Hertford as construction has proceeded on the new bridge.
Town and county officials also recently committed a total of $120,000 to support a grant application to pay for a retaining wall along the Grubb Street section of the Perquimans River in Hertford — another key piece in the town’s plans for the riverfront.
Hertford Town Council approved a draft agreement March 14 with NCDOT that states the town will reimburse the agency for work on the project and cover any cost overruns.
In January, Hertford and Perquimans County officials confirmed and clarified their support for the effort to preserve the S-Bridge truss as a new feature at Missing Mill Park.
The county commissioners on Jan. 3 unanimously adopted a resolution in support of the town’s request for grant funding to relocate and preserve the S-Bridge truss.
The resolution notes that the S-Bridge is being replaced “due to functional obsolescence.” Nonetheless, the bridge’s historic and aesthetic importance has not diminished at all, according to county and town officials.
“Recently, the town of Hertford has approved a waterfront revitalization plan along the Perquimans River with the S-Bridge truss again being incorporated as a focal point,” the county said in a letter to NCDOT. “In this plan, the S-Bridge truss would be located in the Missing Mill Park area as an integral part of the bike and pedestrian paths on the water.”
The letter said the project “would accentuate the proposed commercial and residential development along the waterfront and around the bridge.”
The town’s Riverfront and Community Development Plan, adopted by Hertford Town Council in September, includes the relocated S-Bridge truss among a number of proposed park-related amenities.
The plan also addresses a range of community concerns including housing, infrastructure and downtown business development.