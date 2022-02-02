CAMDEN — The Camden County pipeline to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, continues to be strong.
Mackenzie Boose of Camden Early College High School on Wednesday became Camden’s 10th USCG Academy cadet since 2014.
Camden’s JROTC held a brief ceremony at the school recognizing Boose’s acceptance into the Coast Guard Academy.
In an interview afterward, Boose said she does not come from a military family so she didn’t immediately think about military careers when she was younger.
“It was never in my mind until high school,” Boose said.
In fact, it wasn’t until after working for Currituck Ocean Rescue the summer after her sophomore year that she realized she wanted to pursue a career in the Coast Guard.
“I realized how much I loved protecting people and loved that job,” Boose said.
The Coast Guard seemed like a “perfect fit” because it offers good opportunities to do similar kinds of work, she said.
Boose said JROTC has helped her with time management, leadership skills, attention to detail and “doing the little things better.”
Although she is open to a number of different opportunities in the Coast Guard, Boose said she has been leaning toward becoming either a pilot or physician assistant.
“It might change,” she said, referring to her interests and specific career goals. “But I know whatever I do, I’ll like it.”
Boose has looked to another “Mackenzie” from Camden — Mackenzie Rollings — for insight into the Coast Guard Academy experience. Rollings, who currently is enrolled at the Academy, has always been just a text or call away as Boose has navigated her own decision to attend the Coast Guard Academy.
“I text her every day,” Boose said.
Boose said Rollings was especially helpful when she was going through the application process.
Boose’s favorite academic subjects are math and science. She said she prefers applied science to theoretical concepts.
“I like science I can see with my eyes,” she said.
Boose also will be playing volleyball at the Coast Guard Academy. She said her volleyball experience in high school has helped her develop mental toughness.
Lyn Dupree, a retired U.S. Coast Guard master chief, said Boose being the 10th Camden JROTC cadet accepted into the Coast Guard Academy since 2014 speaks well for the program’s design and operation.
But it’s the students’ own diligence and determination that ultimately make the difference, he added.
“The bottom line is, although we are a well-put-together JROTC, it’s the kids,” Dupree said.
Dupree said he is glad the program helps students be in a position to attend the Coast Guard Academy.
Katie Gray, who is Boose’s mother, said she could not put into words how it felt to be on hand as her daughter’s Coast Guard Academy hopes came to fruition.
“She has worked so hard for it,” Gray said.