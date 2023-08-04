Seth Fagan assembles bookcases Thursday at the new Heritage Hall on the campus of Mid-Atlantic Christian University. The 22,452-square-foot building, expected to open for classes on Oct. 23, will feature classrooms and faculty offices. The building also will house labs for biology, chemistry and physics classes.
Mike Allgauer, job supervisor with AR Chesson Co., and Sara Shepherd, Mid-Atlantic Christian University's vice president of finance, talk over details of the Heritage Hall construction project outside the new building on Thursday. The 22,452-square-foot building, expected to open for classes on Oct. 23, will feature classrooms and faculty offices. The building also will house labs for biology, chemistry and physics classes.
