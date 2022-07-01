The new Mid-Atlantic Christian University dining hall known as Alligood Commons is nearly complete and will be ready when students return for the fall semester.
“We’re going to be in it in August,” MACU President John Maurice said Thursday.
Maurice said the lobby in the Pearl Presley dorm, which has been used as a dining area for students since the roof collapsed in the previous cafeteria building, will be available for classroom use in the upcoming academic year, which will mean the chapel will not have to be used as a classroom as often.
The new dining hall will seat 250-300 people at a time.
In April of last year East Coast Demolition completed demolition of the center section of Heritage Hall and the roughly 10,000 square feet closest to Poindexter Street. The center section collapsed on Sept. 5, 2020, while crews were installing new roof tiles. No injuries were reported in the incident.
The cafeteria was part of the damaged structure. The new cafeteria building is being built across from the Harold C. Turner residence hall.
Maurice said that for the past couple of years only a small number of students could eat at the tables at one time. Many students actually ended up picking meals up and taking them back to their rooms, he said.
“This will allow us to build community back,” Maurice said of the opportunity for people to eat together in the new cafeteria. “During COVID I think everyone lost community.”
A patio in front of the new building will have an awning over it and will be a nice place for students to gather, Maurice said. The university is looking at holding concerts there in the evenings, he said.
During the past two years MACU has been cooking food in the kitchen at First United Methodist Church, trucking it to the MACU campus, setting up a serving area in the dorm lobby and serving students with paper plates and plastic utensils.
“Being able to seat on a real plate is going to be a good thing,” Maurice said.
The new building not only will have more floor space for dining but also will have a much larger kitchen and larger storage and freezer areas.
The total square footage in the old cafeteria was 2,911 square feet, which included the dining area, kitchen and storage.
The new cafeteria is 6,960 square feet, including 195 square feet of freezer/cooler space and a 140-square-foot loading area.
The new building is expected to cost $2.1 million. The university has raised more than the $1.5 million that was the original fundraising goal for the building project, but that goal now has been increased to $2 million.
The second phase of the rebuilding project, which will be a new classroom building at the site of the old Heritage Hall, is expected to cost $5.1 million.
Maurice said MACU plans to host a ribbon cutting for the public at Alligood Commons in early August. The first day of classes for the 2022-23 academic year will be Aug. 22.
“We’re still on track right now to have a brunch on Sunday for the public,” Maurice said. In addition, MACU will be serving a meal for students on Sunday for the first time in years, he said.
The new cafeteria building is named Alligood Commons in memory of Ora Jane Alligood, who ran the MACU cafeteria for a number of years and also taught English and composition, and Phillip Alligood, the longtime director of grounds and maintenance who continues to do some work on campus on an hourly basis.
Maurice said numerous names were submitted for consideration and were considered by a naming committee, which made the final decision.
“Alligood Commons was the overwhelming choice,” he said.
A 10,000-square-foot original section of Heritage Hall that remains structurally sound is being preserved. The Heritage Hall complex was built in the 1960s in three phases and housed the campus cafeteria, classrooms, counseling center and some faculty offices.
The new Heritage Hall building will be about 21,000 square feet and house all faculty offices and also include classrooms, science labs and the Information Technology office.