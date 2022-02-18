New legislative maps approved by the General Assembly still sets up a primary between two of the most conservative Republicans in the North Carolina Senate.
A new state Senate map given final approval by lawmakers Thursday has a primary in the 1st District between incumbent state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, and four-term incumbent Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico. Sanderson currently represents the 2nd District, which includes Craven, Pamlico and Carteret counties.
But the new map is friendlier to Steinburg in a primary then a previous state map that was struck down by the state Supreme Court. The May 17 primary winner will be a heavy favorite to win the November general election.
The state maps that were struck down had Steinburg losing nearly all of the 11 counties he currently represents in the 1st District, including Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Dare and Perquimans counties.
But the new map has Steinburg getting back Pasquo-tank, Perquimans and Dare counties. The new 1st District also includes Chowan, Washington, Hyde, which are counties Steinburg currently represents.
The other two counties in the new 1st District are Carteret and Pamlico, which Sanderson currently represents.
“I’m glad that I will still have an opportunity to represent Pasquotank and Elizabeth City State University and Perquimans and Dare counties,” Steinburg said Friday.
Carteret is the most Republican-leaning county in the new 1st District and combined with Pamlico produced almost 13,000 GOP voters in the 2020 primary, or 59 percent of the Republican primary votes in the newly configured Senate district. The counties that Steinburg represents that are now in the reconfigured 1st District had around 9,000 GOP primary voters in 2020, or 41 percent.
Steinburg plans to run an aggressive campaign in all 10 counties in the new district. Steinburg also said that he is not running against Sanderson but instead on his record of constituent service and getting things done for his current district.
“I believe that even as that district was, I would have had an opportunity to be very competitive,” Steinburg said. “Obviously, I think this version of the map could make it even more competitive.”
State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, announced last November he would run for the 3rd state Senate district that then included Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden, Currituck, Dare, Hertford, Gates, Tyrrell, Northampton and Bertie counties before the state maps were struck down by the state Supreme Court.
In the new map, the 3rd District doesn’t include Pasquotank, Perquimans or Dare counties. It picks up Martin, Halifax and Warren counties. State Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, D-Bertie, currently represents some of the reconfigured 3rd District.
In the 10 counties in the new 3rd Senate district in 2020, President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump 55,993 to 52,029.
The redrawn maps had no changes for state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, or state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan.
Hunter’s district still includes Pasquotank, Gates and Hertford counties while adding heavily Republican Camden.
Republican Donald Kirkland of Ahoskie has filed to challenge Hunter a second time in November. Hunter defeated Kirkland in 2020, 57 percent to 43 percent, winning by 4,747 votes in the then three-county district.
Goodwin currently represents Chowan, Bertie, Washington, Camden, Perquimans and Tyrell counties. Goodwin loses Bertie and Camden in the newly drawn 1st District but picks up Currituck.