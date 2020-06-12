Elizabeth City movie-goers could be enjoying summer blockbuster films on Albemarle Theaters’ eight screens as early as next month.
Construction on the new movie theater complex on Halstead Boulevard Extended is set to be completed in the coming weeks. RC Theaters President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Cohen said this week that the theater complex is tentatively scheduled to open on July 10. Maryland-based RC Theaters will manage the theater.
But the COVID-19 pandemic could affect the opening date.
North Carolina is expected to enter Phase 3 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan around June 26. Movie theaters are expected to be included in Phase 3.
Another factor that could affect the opening date is when movie studios will start releasing new films that have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first major release is scheduled for July 17 when the film “Tenet,” a spy thriller written and directed by Christopher Nolan, will be distributed to theaters. Other movie releases are scheduled to follow.
But again, COVID-19 could delay that release.
Prior to the release of “Tenet,” Cohen said Albemarle Theaters will likely show older films during the complex’s week-long “soft” opening.
“Pending all the government approvals, and ‘Tenet’ stays on (course for release) July 17, we are targeting a July 10 opening,” Cohen said. “We would show older movies and all the funds we collect would be donated to a local charity or two. We would love people to see the theater and get a feel for it.’’
Even though capacity and social distancing guidelines for movie theaters have not been made clear by Cooper, Cohen said Albemarle Theaters is already planning several measures to help keep moviegoers safe.
In addition to regular enhanced cleaning and sanitizing measures, the theater will require all employees to wear facemasks. Customers will be encouraged to wear a face covering except when they are in the auditorium. All ticket sales will also be done online.
“We will adhere to capacity and social distancing mandates,” Cohen said. “We will have barriers between customers and employees at all sales stations.”
Local businessman Arthur McPherson of McMor Development is one of three partners in Albemarle Theaters. He recently said that construction at City Center West is expected to wrap up by the end of June. City Center West is McMor Development’s commercial complex on the east end of Halstead Boulevard Extended.
“We are still on track to finish construction by the end of June,” McPherson said recently. “As soon as it is practical, I promise that we will be open.’’