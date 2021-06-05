A new political organization in Pasquotank has formed to elect conservative candidates to public office in the county.
The Pasquotank Political Action Committee was formed on May 11 and the organization will hold its second meeting Tuesday at Towne South Church of Christ at 6 p.m.
“We had around 30 people at that first meeting,” said Christina Williams, who helped form the PAC.
Williams said the PAC was formed in part to support Sheriff Tommy Wooten and District Attorney Andrew Womble in the wake of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. Wooten and Womble are both registered Republicans.
Wooten said Thursday that he will run for a second four-year term in 2022 as Pasquotank sheriff.
“Absolutely, I will be seeking re-election,” he said.
Womble announced in March that he’s not seeking re-election but instead will run for Superior Court judge in the seven-county 1st Judicial District.
“We want to make sure they get lots of support,” Williams said.
Williams said another priority for the group is to field conservative candidates for Elizabeth City mayor and City Council.
The non-partisan election for mayor and the eight City Council positions were scheduled for October. But a delay in receiving census data needed to redraw the four wards in the city will most likely push the city election back to March.
One of the agenda items for Tuesday’s Pasquotank PAC meeting is a discussion on finding conservative candidates to run for mayor and City Council.
“I have founded this organization because I cannot sit back while our City Council makes an unrecognizable mess of Pasquotank County,” Williams said.
Williams has heard of at least three conservatives thinking about running for either City Council or mayor.
One of those is Second Ward City Council candidate Jonathan Snoots, who mounted an unsuccessful campaign as an unaffiliated candidate last fall for an at-large seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners.
“Without a doubt, we need better leadership on our City Council,” Snoots said. “We need to bring the city and county back working together again.”
Neither Mayor Bettie Parker nor 2nd Ward Councilors Chris Ruffieux and Gabriel Adkins could be reached Friday for comment.
Another item on Tuesday’s agenda includes discussion of Womble’s decision to not charge three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed Brown as they attempted to serve drug-related arrest and search warrants on April 21.
Brown attempted to flee the deputies and Womble ruled last month that the shooting was justified because “Brown’s actions caused the deputies to take deadly force to protect their lives and the lives of others.”
Williams expressed support for Womble’s decision.
“I feel an absolute moral obligation to use my talents and experience to support our county and our law enforcement,” she said.
While the new political action committee leans heavily toward Republicans, Williams said the group will attempt to reach out to unaffiliated conservatives as well.
“In Pasquotank, there is nothing for unaffiliated conservatives to join or do,” Williams said. “We are not limited in working with just Republicans. We can work with any conservative.”
Williams said that could possibly include supporting a conservative registered Democrat in the upcoming city elections.
“We have to do whatever we can to flip that City Council,” Williams said. “If there is no Republican that is going to step up and run for mayor, then a lot of us would step up and support a conservative. This about conservatives not wanting to see taxpayers’ money wasted.”
Williams said the PAC is accepting donations and that the group is planning a major fundraiser on Aug. 21. She hopes to have a statewide elected Republican official as the guest speaker.