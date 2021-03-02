Pasquotank County’s proposed new emergency medical services building will cost between $4 million and $6 million, commissioners learned last week.
The county is looking to build a new EMS headquarters on three acres on the site of Sentara Healthcare’s proposed new $158 million hospital. The 110-bed facility will replace the 60-year-old Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on North Road Street.
The new hospital will be built on a 135-acre site Sentara already owns near Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road. As part of a lease-buyout agreement with the county, Sentara is giving Pasquotank the three acres for the new EMS headquarters.
The county already has $5.1 million available from Sentara lease escrow funds to help fund the new EMS facility.
“We have to get with Sentara and confirm where on that site is our three acres going to be,” County Manager Sparty Hammett said during commissioners’ annual retreat Friday. “Then we develop an RFQ (request for qualifications), get an architect in to design the headquarters facility. The recommended firm would then be brought back before the board for approval.’’
Pasquotank-Camden EMS Chief Jerry Newell said a new headquarters is overdue. The current facility was built around 1984 and has been expanded several times.
Newell told commissioners the current building has a host of problems. One is that its electric infrastructure can no longer be expanded. A second is that its fixed generator is obsolete and prone to breakdowns.
The building are has also sewer and water issues, its heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system is outdated, and spacing constraints require several ambulances and other pieces of equipment to be stored outside.
“We are out of room and we are out of space,” Newell said. “The electric capacity on that building has way exceeded what it was designed for and there is no further expansion available for electricity.’’
Newell is especially concerned that there is inadequate “egress” from the building’s sleeping area because there is only one exit with no fire escapes.
“We have way too many people in one place,” Newell said. “In the event of an emergency, we are going to have some people having a hard time getting out. There is only one way out from certain rooms.”
Newell said a new headquarters situated by the new hospital off Halstead Boulevard Extended will give EMS quick access to one of the “fastest growing areas in our region.” When the new facility is built, EMS plans to redraw EMS districts to reduce response time.
“Expanding to the proximity of the Halstead Boulevard area is crucial,” Newell said. “We will get those times down that it takes us to get to a patient.”
Newell also told commissioners the department would like to convert the former Soundneck VFD Station 6 into an EMS facility. The two-bay station is currently not in use.
The estimated cost to renovate the building would be between $25,000 and $35,000 and the funding would come from EMS’ existing contingency funds.
“We have about $34,000 available in contingency funds,” Hammett said.
The ambulance and the staff to operate the Soundneck facility would be transferred from the current EMS headquarters next to the hospital. The move would allow EMS to provide a public safety presence for the entire south end of Pasquotank, Newell said.
“We have the option and ability to take a piece of equipment (ambulance) and two staff members. We can take the load off this building (headquarters) and move down south,” Newell said. “We are looking at increasing that coverage area.”
Hammett said he would bring the issue before commissioners’ Finance Committee at its March 15 meeting. The biggest cost to renovating the building would be to add a generator and work on the HVAC system.