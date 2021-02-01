New clerk, Thompson

New Pasquotank Court Clerk takes office

New Pasquotank County Clerk of Superior Court Jennifer Thompson (bottom row, second from left) talks poses for photos with her family and Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett following her swearing-in as Pasquotank County's new Clerk of Court, at the Currituck Judicial Center, Monday. Thompson succeeds Kathy Cartwright, whose retirement from the post took effect Monday.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance