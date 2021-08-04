Downtown Elizabeth City won’t be without a locally owned pharmacy for long.
Todd’s Pharmacy, which operates the last pharmacy downtown, announced last month it plans to close its Poindexter Street location and three others next weekend as part of its sale to CVS Health.
Downtown advocates have described the pharmacy's impending closure as a blow to downtown.
Enter Matt and Breanne Scribner.
The couple have announced plans to open a new pharmacy they're calling Harbor Pharmacy in the heart of downtown in the next four to six months. Breanne is currently a pharmacist at Todd’s while Matt is the city executive at Southern Bank's local branch in Elizabeth City.
In addition to operating a pharmacy, Harbor will also offer some grocery and convenience items, gourmet meals to go and gifts.
The Scribners have identified a site for Harbor Pharmacy in what Matt described as the “heart of downtown.” He said the couple hope to publicly announce the location in the coming weeks.
“It’s a great location and I think it will serve the community well,” Matt said. “We are in discussions and we have entered into a letter of intent.’’
Once the location is finalized, it will take between four and six months to get the necessary licenses from the state to operate a pharmacy.
“We will try and push it along as quickly as we can,” he said.
Breanne Scribner is a native of Elizabeth City and graduated from the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy. She has nine years of experience as a pharmacist. Matt Scribner is a native of Camden.
The Scribners had discussed opening their own pharmacy in the past but the couple decided to move forward after Todd’s announced it was closing.
“We see the need and the desire for a community pharmacy downtown and in Elizabeth City in general,” Matt said. “We have had a lot of people discuss it with us and we felt this was the time to do something.”
Harbor Pharmacy will employ two pharmacists, including Breanne Scribner, when it opens. It also will employ several pharmacy technicians and front-of-the-house staff.
Harbor Pharmacy will offer both prescription and non-prescription medications, immunizations, and select medical supplies.
“We plan to start small and grow as the business grows,” Matt said. “I think the response will be there and we will be able to grow quickly.”
The couple is also discussing offering a delivery service for prescriptions.
“It is vital for people and it is something we haven’t made a final decision on,” he said.
Matt said selling items like milk, eggs and bread, along with gift items will provide the business with an additional revenue stream.
“There is a need for that downtown,” he said. “With all the people living downtown there is no place for them to grab a gallon of milk or something like that.’’
The Scribners announced their plans for a pharmacy on Facebook on Monday and the page had over 800 followers a day later.
“It’s reassuring that there is community support,” Matt said. “We need the community to buy into it.’’
Todd’s principal owner William Owens said last month he and his partners decided to sell the pharmacy’s two locations in Elizabeth City and sites in Camden and Moyock to CVS Health because it is becoming harder and harder to compete with the large retail pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
“Community retail pharmacy has changed a lot over the last 10 years,” Owens said when the closing was announced “The long-term trajectory is not in a good way and a decision was made. In a perfect world the initial plan was to continue to run everything with my junior partners but that doesn’t look to be an option. Every year, it gets a little bit harder. This is as good a time to make this change as we could for everyone involved.”
All four Todd’s locations will close between Aug. 10 and Aug. 12.
Prescriptions for Todd’s Elizabeth City and Camden customers will be transferred to the CVS pharmacy on Ehringhaus Street in Elizabeth City on Aug. 10.
Todd’s Currituck customers will have their prescriptions moved on the same day to the CVS location at 233 Carmichael Way in Chesapeake, Virginia.