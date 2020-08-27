CAMDEN — New Sawyers Creek Missionary Baptist Church provided free COVID-19 tests to Camden residents Monday afternoon.
Sentara Healthcare, along with Albemarle Regional Health Services, helped coordinate the testing.
According to a Sentara Healthcare spokesperson, a total of 100 COVID-19 tests were available.
Individuals seeking a test pulled into the church parking lot and, while remaining in their vehicle, provided information about their health status to medical personnel. They then drove near the entrance of the church and were administered a test.
Along with the COVID-19 tests, individuals also received free boxed meals and produce.
The Rev. D. Stefan Gregory of New Sawyers Creek Missionary Baptist Church said it was important for the church to host the clinic.
“It was important for us to give back to the community,” he said. “With all that is going on right now, we wanted to do something to show that we really care. In spite of what is going on, we wanted to be a blessing.”
That is what we are called to do.”
Gregory added that it’s the church’s mission to help meet the community’s needs.
The event was the first of its kind at the church.
Gregory noted that the church used social media, flyers and word of mouth to spread the word about the free COVID testing clinic.
Feedback for staging the event was positive, he said.
According to ARHS, Camden was reporting 92 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. Of that number, 16 cases were active and 73 involve persons who’ve recovered. Two Camden residents have died after suffering complications from the virus.