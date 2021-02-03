CAMDEN — Camden school officials may have to do some budgetary belt-tightening following construction of the county’s new high school.
That’s County Manager Ken Bowman’s assessment following discussions between county and school officials on ways to reduce the school project’s overall cost.
The project, which will cost $45.3 million, will require a roughly 10-cent increase in the county’s property tax rate for the next 30 years, Bowman said. Camden will have adequate revenues, along with a $12.3 million state grant, to fund the project, he said.
Bowman said officials have reviewed the project’s tax impact based on an analysis prepared by the county’s financial adviser, First Tryon, and determined that the first annual payment to the U.S. Department of Agriculture — from whom the county is getting the loan for the project — would be payable in 2024.
He said the project’s cost may reduce the amount of funding for other education needs.
“Based on the scenario that is being used there may be a few lean years where the school district will have to tighten their belts due to the lack of general funds available from the county budget,” Bowman said. “This has already been discussed with the school leadership and they are aware of this.”
Bowman also updated commissioners on the school project. He said the design-build team of M.B. Kahn Construction and Moseley Architects is slated to have a schematic design completed by the last week of this month.
Plans are to bid the site grading in late spring or as soon as the necessary permits are in place.
Bowman said county staff will be working with the contractor to design a website so project progress updates can be provided on a regular basis. The website is expected to be active beginning sometime this month, he said.
Commissioner Clayton Riggs noted that local officials are working with the N.C. Department of Transportation to design the entrance to the school campus based on how busy traffic can be on N.C. Highway 343 North.
Bowman also updated commissioners on construction of the county’s new library.
Boomerang Design has continued working throughout January on construction documents for the county’s new library facility, Bowman said. Architects have met with county and library staff to refine the understanding of space needs for the facility, he said.
A virtual pre-bid meeting was held for site development contractors on Jan. 28. Bowman said early site development design was 95 percent complete.
The county’s Planning and Development Office hosted a neighborhood meeting on the library and administrative complex Jan. 12. Bowman said he and planning staff were present but no one from the public attended.
“Let me remind everyone that this is a phased project,” Bowman said. The site will be developed and infrastructure put in place for the entire administrative complex but only the library building will be constructed in the first phase, he explained.
The county is borrowing $3.6 million for the library project but no tax increase is required, Bowman said.