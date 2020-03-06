The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center opened it doors Friday, much to the delight to well over a 100 seniors who attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by city and county officials along the downtown waterfront.
The new senior center is located in the former The Daily Advance building on Water Street and was funded through a joint interlocal agreement between the city and county.
The governments paid a little over $1.1 million for the 15,000-square-foot building last June and spent another $450,000 in renovation costs and associated fees to convert the former downtown office building into a senior center.
“I will be enjoying this as well,” said Mayor Bettie J. Parker. “It is a momentous occasion because we are coming together to honor our seniors. You (seniors) have earned every bit of this state-of-the-art building. The city and county came together so we can give you a building that you can be proud of, that you can enjoy. We want you to enjoy it because it is something we have worked real hard to get for you.”
Board of Commissioners Vice-Chairman Lloyd Griffin III noted that the grand opening came almost 30 years after the city and county’s former senior center at Knobbs Creek opened.
“I was on City Council at the time and they said Knobbs Creek would never be filled up and never be used,” Griffin said. “That facility grew and today we have this wonderful facility.”
One of the senior center’s main features is a second-floor exercise room that overlooks the waterfront. The room holds various kinds of exercise equipment that was purchased from a defunct gym in Goldsboro.
Other features in the new facility include banquet and meeting space, three separate rooms for card playing, space for three pool tables, two shuffleboard courts, a large arts and crafts and cinema room, and a large area for exercising.
The facility also features a library with a number of computer work stations and a fitness and wellness center sponsored by Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. According to City Manager Rich Olson, Sentara will use the space to provide wellness and healthy living courses, remote access to doctors, and step-down referrals to the fitness center.
A joint city-county capital campaign raised funds from the community to furnish the facility with such items as tables and chairs, pool tables and other program equipment.
The banquet room, which has a kitchen that can be utilized by outside caterers, has room for 160 seated at tables or a capacity of 310 people seated in row seating. Nonprofit and for-profit groups can rent the banquet and meeting rooms when the center is not open. The banquet space will be used for a variety of activities by seniors when the facility is open.
County officials expressed safety concerns last week about the lack of a raised and lighted crosswalk on Church Street. However, City Councilor Jeannie Young said she’s confident city and county officials can sit down and “put their heads together” to work out a solution to the sidewalk issue.
“I’m so grateful and thankful for the collaboration the city has had with Pasquotank County in making this senior center for the residents of Elizabeth City and the county possible,” Young said. “The seniors have a state-of-the-art facility where they can come and enjoy being a senior and participate in all the activities that are available.”
Young also believes the senior center’s location along the waterfront will give a boost to downtown businesses.
“We are promoting a walking city and the seniors will be right downtown where they can all enjoy the different restaurants and shops,” Young said. “This is a win-win.”