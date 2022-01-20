SOULS served its first meal at its new location Wednesday evening.
The volunteer organization that serves an evening meal to people who are homeless and struggling is relocating for the next three months to a portion of the St. Phillip’s Chapel off Church Street at Christ Episcopal Church.
The meal was previously served at the former Elizabeth City Middle School on Elizabeth Street. SOULS, which had used the space rent-free for six years, had to move to accommodate the sale of the building to a private developer who plans to convert it into market-rate apartments. Pasquotank County planned to close on the sale to J.D. Lewis Construction Management on Friday.
Food for Wednesday’s meal at SOULS’ new meal site was brought by volunteers from New Community Church. About half-a-dozen New Community members prepared food at their church facility Wednesday afternoon and another half-dozen came to the St. Phillip’s site to serve the meal.
Also bringing food was Tamara Gause of New Day Church. Gause had cooked barbecued ribs, green beans, lima beans and lemon cake.
She said God had put it on her heart the night before to cook the food and bring it for the meal. Last week New Day prepared the meal for SOULS — churches typically rotate the responsibility — and she missed it. This time she wanted to help out, she said.
Gause also said she plans to continue volunteering whether it’s her congregation’s scheduled time or not.
“This is something that I think I’m going to want to do on my own,” Gause said. “This is what I feel like is my calling, and that is to give and to serve.”
Rose Whitehurst, the SOULS program’s volunteer coordinator, introduced Gause to those who had come for the meal.
“She cooked all night and she has brought some food,” Whitehurst told the group.
Karen Butler Coup, who volunteers with SOULS, said the group not only serves the evening meal but also has begun helping persons needing help connect to services that are available in the community. Volunteers are helping people to find jobs and housing and on very cold nights provide some emergency shelter based on the funds they have available.
SOULS provides fuel vouchers for heating, canned food, blankets, sleeping bags, and socks, she said.
Volunteers such as Alonzo Cephas also provide spiritual counsel for people. Cephas said his focus is on helping people enter into a relationship with God and grow in that relationship.
“Everybody is somebody and we’re all going through something,” Cephas said.
Volunteers at SOULS are “doing what God calls us to do,” he said.
Coup said that as SOULS looks for a long-term site they like the idea of being in the downtown area. They would prefer a location with running water, a bathroom, a place for a washer and dryer, a site that is heated and cooled, and ideally one equipped with a shower.
Before saying a blessing for the meal, Cephas told those gathered around the tables that SOULS will continue to grow.
“God has bigger and better things that are going to happen,” he said. “It has been going on for a while but it’s going to get better.”
It all happens because of God’s leading, Cephas said.
“God has always provided,” Whitehurst added.
The Rev. Daniel Cenci, rector at Christ Episcopal Church, was on hand Wednesday as the meal was served.