A historical “wrong” will be righted next month when a new sign celebrating Elizabeth City’s status as the birthplace of soybean processing in the U.S. is erected on the city’s waterfront.
A historical marker first erected in the early 1980s noting Elizabeth City’s soybean processing history was removed several years ago after officials with the N.C. Highway Historical Marker Program learned information on the sign was incorrect, according to Ansley Herring Wegner, the program’s administrator.
“The old Soybean marker is being replaced because it is incorrect — the location that it points to is not at all accurate,” Wegner said in an email this week.
The former sign, posted at the corner of Ehringhaus and McMorrine streets, near the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce building, stated the following: “Commercial processing of domestic soybeans in the U.S. began in 1915 at a plant located two miles north.”
But that’s not exactly right.
According to Wegner, Bill Culpepper, a descendant of the owner of the company that first processed soybeans in Elizabeth City, advised her several years ago that the location on the sign wasn’t accurate. The actual location of William Thomas Culpepper’s Elizabeth City Oil and Fertilizer Company’s oil processing plant was “near the intersection of North Poindexter Street and East Ward and Kramer streets,” according to the Historical Marker Program’s website.
Wegner said she asked the N.C. Department of Transportation to remove the inaccurate sign in 2019 but because of the agency’s funding shortages a replacement sign didn’t become available until recently.
The new sign will be placed at Mariners’ Wharf on Water Street, across from the Church Street intersection, near the Culpepper’s Rebellion historical marker already there. The new sign will state the following: “In 1915 W.T. Culpepper launched the soybean oil industry in the U.S. at Elizabeth City Oil & Fertilizer Co., 1 mile NE.
According to an essay on the Historic Marker Program’s website, Elizabeth City Oil and Fertilizer Company was in the business of manufacturing cottonseed oil and other cotton byproducts when the boil weevil’s destructive impact on the state’s cotton industry moved it on Dec. 13, 1915 to “try its hand at a new commodity.”
That commodity was soybeans, which because of North Carolina’s “hot, humid summers,” flourished in the state, according to the essay.
Elizabeth City Oil and Fertilizer was able to make the conversion to processing soybeans “without a single alteration” to its existing equipment, the essay states. And under Culpepper’s management, the company crushed 20,000 bushels of soybeans, “generating the first commercially produced domestic soybean oil in the country.”
Soon, oil mills in Winterville, New Bern, Farmville and Wilson also began working with soybean oil.
Wegner said the Historical Marker Program initially planned a larger event to celebrate the unveiling of the new historical marker but Bill Culpepper said he preferred a small family dedication ceremony. She said the event will be held sometime around Aug. 12.
The new marker’s unveiling will be held in conjunction with a new exhibit at Museum of the Albemarle featuring a 1920s soybean harvester manufactured by the Gordon Bean and Pea Harvester Company of Elizabeth City.
According to the museum, the soybean harvester was developed by LeRoy S. Gordon, a local inventor who lived from 1866 to 1955. The museum also has in its collections another soybean harvester manufactured and patented by Elizabeth City resident George Pritchard, who lived from 1883 to 1947.
The museum said the soybean harvester exhibit will open Aug. 12 and close on Oct. 14.
Wegner said historical markers have been removed in the past because of inaccuracies “as new information becomes available.” She said the program oversees about 1,614 markers and replaces “maybe one or two a year found to be inaccurate or misleading.”