The Elizabeth City Regional Airport will be getting a $3 million upgrade, the airport’s manager confirmed Friday.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Airport Authority recently received almost $2.8 million from the N.C. Board of Transportation and the airport added $310,000 to finance the upgrades, Airport Manager Scott Hinton said.
The money will be used to construct a taxi lane and apron. It also will pay for site preparation for future construction of hangar and maintenance facilities at the airport.
The work will be on 10 acres of land at the airport and construction is expected to take a year.
The project is separate from the $25 million U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City received from the federal government to renovate closed runway 1-19 at the base.
Hinton said receiving the state money was “exciting” news. The airport had to match 10-percent of the total project cost of $3.1 million and that money came from reserves that were generated from airport revenue.
“We hope to be moving dirt by this summer,” Hinton said. “We have to do just a little bit of design work and then put it out to bid. This is a significant investment but it is a smart way to use the money to position the airport for the future.”
Hinton said the Airport Authority is going to seek money to complete Phase 2 of the project. In addition to the additional space, the Airport Authority would like to establish an aviation training facility.
“We want to build additional hangars and maintenance hangars as demand increases,” Hinton said.
Hinton said the Airport Authority has been exploring the project for a number of years.
“You have to look ahead and anticipate what the needs are going to be and position yourself to take advantage of (funding) opportunities,” Hinton said. “This stuff takes time. You compete against other airports out there and we scored very well based on the documentation that went with this project.”
Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin, who sits on the Airport Authority, called the state award “great news” and said that pre-engineering work done for the project paid off.
“It’s a nice amount,” Griffin said. “What they (state) are looking for are projects that were shovel-ready. It is part of our master plan that we have to do every five years.”