Construction is well underway on a new Tractor Supply Company store in Elizabeth City.
The new store will be located on Halstead Boulevard Extended next to Hall Honda and it is expected to open this summer. The current Tractor Supply on Halstead Boulevard, which opened in 2011, will close after the new store opens.
Documents filed with the city state the new Tractor Supply will be a 28,170-square-foot retail facility that includes the main building with attached structures housing a greenhouse, feed center and forage shed. The main building is 15,500 square feet.
A corporate Tractor Supply spokesperson called Elizabeth City a “wonderful town full of life out here charm.”
“We want to continue serving the community with essential products for the outdoor lifestyle,” the spokesperson said. “Many of our neighbors living here and in the surrounding area share an appreciation for the outdoors, gardening, farming and are passionate about their pets and animals. We’re excited to continue serving the area and also hope to see new faces.”
Current Tractor Supply employees will move to the new store and an additional 15 employees are expected to be hired, about half being full-time.
Tractor Supply opened a new location in Moyock last year and the spokesperson said the store has performed well since its grand opening.
“We are eager to see even more progress in the coming months,” the spokesperson said.
Tractor Supply operates almost 2,000 stores in 49 states and has around 45,000 employees.
A typical Tractor Supply carries such products as work and recreational clothing, lawn and garden tools, home goods, fencing, truck beds, chicken coops, pet food and feed for farm animals.
Charles E. Schmidt Sr., of Chicago, started Tractor Supply in 1938 as a mail order catalog business. By the next year, the company had grown into a successful store in North Dakota. Today, Tractor Supply’s revenues surpass $10.5 billion.
After the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, the company saw a 27 percent growth in revenue that fiscal year as more people turned to gardening and pet and livestock ownership.