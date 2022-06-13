Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company plans to open its new store in Elizabeth City at 3920 St. Helens Drive, on Saturday.

 Photo courtesy Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company plans to officially open its new Elizabeth City store at 3920 St. Helens Drive this weekend.

The store, located off Halstead Boulevard Extended across from the Shoppes at Tanglewood, held its "soft opening" on June 9 and will officially open on Saturday, according to a spokeswoman for the company.

The company said its new store will be a "one-stop shop" for farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners and tradesmen.

The store will stock a range of products including animal feed, pet food and supplies, propane, fencing, garden supplies, home supplies and certain food products. Customers will find top brands such as Purina, Carhartt, Blue Buffalo and Hobart, as well as products exclusive to Tractor Supply. 

“At Tractor Supply, we understand the value of providing essential needs like pet food, animal feed and home supplies to our customers in the Elizabeth City community,” said Josh Wood, the Elizabeth City store's manager. “Our team members live the same lifestyle as our customers, and we’re excited to supply them with the tools, information and resources they need to live life on their own terms.”


Besides visiting the store in person, customers can use Tractor Supply's Buy Online, Pickup In Store option. The option features both in-store pickup and contactless curbside pickup.

Tractor Supply Company operated a smaller store on Halstead Boulevard for a number of years. That store was expected to close and its staff relocate to the St. Helens Drive site.

Each Tractor Supply store typically has about 15 employees, the company spokeswoman said.

The store's hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

As of March 26, Tractor Supply Company operated 2,003 stores in 49 states.