...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 101 to 105.
* WHERE...Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Pasquotank, Camden,
Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans Counties.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Tractor Supply Company plans to open its new store in Elizabeth City at 3920 St. Helens Drive, on Saturday.
Tractor Supply Company plans to officially open its new Elizabeth City store at 3920 St. Helens Drive this weekend.
The store, located off Halstead Boulevard Extended across from the Shoppes at Tanglewood, held its "soft opening" on June 9 and will officially open on Saturday, according to a spokeswoman for the company.
The company said its new store will be a "one-stop shop" for farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners and tradesmen.
The store will stock a range of products including animal feed, pet food and supplies, propane, fencing, garden supplies, home supplies and certain food products. Customers will find top brands such as Purina, Carhartt, Blue Buffalo and Hobart, as well as products exclusive to Tractor Supply.
“At Tractor Supply, we understand the value of providing essential needs like pet food, animal feed and home supplies to our customers in the Elizabeth City community,” said Josh Wood, the Elizabeth City store's manager. “Our team members live the same lifestyle as our customers, and we’re excited to supply them with the tools, information and resources they need to live life on their own terms.”
Besides visiting the store in person, customers can use Tractor Supply's Buy Online, Pickup In Store option. The option features both in-store pickup and contactless curbside pickup.
Tractor Supply Company operated a smaller store on Halstead Boulevard for a number of years. That store was expected to close and its staff relocate to the St. Helens Drive site.
Each Tractor Supply store typically has about 15 employees, the company spokeswoman said.
The store's hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
As of March 26, Tractor Supply Company operated 2,003 stores in 49 states.