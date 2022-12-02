City Council unanimously approved a new traffic “calming” policy earlier this week that includes more detailed guidelines on what type of measures can be used to slow vehicles down.
The vote came two weeks after interim police Chief James Webster recommended that City Council approve spending around $26,000 on equipment needed to determine if traffic-calming measures are needed at a particular location.
Webster said money for the equipment could come from the department’s current budget, be included in the city’s next fiscal budget or from grant opportunities.
The new policy, like the old one, states that the city must conduct a traffic study before installing any traffic calming measures. Part of the data collection includes speed counts and volume counts — but the city currently does not have the equipment to perform either one.
“The (old) traffic-calming policy is written in a way so if people come and say, ‘we want speed bumps,’ then we have to go through a process,” Councilor Joe Peel said at the Nov. 14 meeting. “We need this equipment to be able to do a study to see whether or not it is justified. The way the new policy is written it gives you a variety of different options for different kinds of speed bumps based on the outcome of that study.’’
While some city residents want speed bumps installed on city streets, others want those already in place removed.
Mike Cox, who lives near where speed bumps have already been installed, asked City Council at Monday’s meeting to have city officials remove them. Cox, who is the county attorney for Pasquotank County, said the city violated its own traffic calming policy when the speed bumps were first installed.
“To begin with (the city) didn’t collect the proper data to understand the issue,” Cox said. “Amending the policy will not correct the issue. The amended policy says the same data methods that were performed to collect the before data should be repeated to collect the after data. There is no before data.”
Cox also said the speed bumps currently in place are not the types recommended in the new policy.
“The (new) amendments state the type of speed bump currently in place are ‘typically used on private property, parking lots, apartment complexes,’” Cox said. “The amendments also state this type of hump impedes bicyclists.”
Kellen Long, then city Community Development director, told City Council in October that the amended policy has the same guidelines and principles. She said the new policy provides more detail for the design of different traffic-calming measures. Long left the city for a job with Albemarle Regional Health Services last month.
The new policy lists non-intrusive devices such as pavement markings and also speed bumps, speed humps, speed lumps, speed tables, raised intersections and raised crosswalks as potential traffic-calming measures. Each one of the measures lists its advantages and disadvantages, effectiveness and placement.
“One flaw (in the old policy) is in the design and construction,” Long said in October. “It does not go into detail how you should design what element to use. That is one major point that we are missing.”
Webster’s proposal requests the city purchase two tubed-based units at a cost of $1,400 each, two pole-mounted devices at $5,000 each, a $9,554 speed trailer and a radar-based traffic counting unit called StatTrak for $2,934.
“In order to conduct a traffic study the city needs to acquire the appropriate equipment that you don’t have right now,” Webster told council on Nov. 14.
The tubed systems would stretch across a roadway and provide vehicle counts, a vehicle’s direction, type and speed. The StatTrak unit would eliminate putting tubes down across the roadway.
“Those two systems deal with counting, measuring speed, congestion,” Webster said.
The two pole-mounted units could be placed on an existing post or speed limit sign and it is solar powered. The speed trailer can be set up on the roadside to collect speed data.
“The trailers are useful where the road is a little wider and the speeds are higher,” Webster said.
City Council voted in October 2021 to install two speed bumps at 912 and 1009 West Church streets, three more at 311, 605 and 809 Main Street and another at 1006 West Main.
The move came after city officials received numerous complaints about excessive speeding in the neighborhoods.
But City Council was later told that former interim Manager Ralph Clark ordered the installation of four additional speed bumps at 503, 616, 912 and 1106 West Main Street that had not been approved by council. Council later voted to remove those four speed bumps.
When it approved the installation of the speed bumps Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell said that if they prove successful, permanent asphalt speed bumps could be installed in the Church and Main streets neighborhood. He said the speed bumps used in the neighborhood could then be used elsewhere in the city.
Cox told City Council that the speed bumps should be removed and the whole project should be restarted.
“The city represented to its citizens this type of speed hump was a temporary solution and was not meant to be permanent,” Cox said. “It was stated by department heads and councilors. It has now been over a year. Please read your minutes.”