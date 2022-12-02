Slow it down

Motorists travel over speed bumps the city installed on West Main Street, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2021. City Council unanimously approved a new traffic “calming” policy earlier this week that includes more detailed guidelines on what type of measures like speed bumps can be used to slow vehicles down.

City Council unanimously approved a new traffic “calming” policy earlier this week that includes more detailed guidelines on what type of measures can be used to slow vehicles down.

The vote came two weeks after interim police Chief James Webster recommended that City Council approve spending around $26,000 on equipment needed to determine if traffic-calming measures are needed at a particular location.