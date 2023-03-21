COLUMBIA — A decorated state corrections manager who got her start working at Pasquotank Correctional Institute has been named the new warden at the Tyrrell Prison Work Farm in Columbia.
Lucketchia Boston, who started her career in corrections as an officer at PCI in 2001, will oversee the minimum-security prison for adult males on 200 acres near Columbia, N.C. Department of Adult Correction Director Todd Ishee announced Tuesday.
“Warden Boston brings to the position more than 22 years of service to adult correction,” Ishee said in the release. “She has demonstrated not only a tremendous capacity for leadership, but also an ability to serve the mission in extremely trying circumstances.”
According to the release, Boston was serving as the work farm’s associate warden for operations when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. For five months at the height of the pandemic when the work farm didn’t have a permanent warden, Boston took over as interim warden.
Tom Brickhouse, who was the warden at nearby Hyde Correctional Institution at the time, said Boston eagerly accepted the challenge.
“She told me from day one, ‘I got this. I will call you only if I absolutely need to,’” he said.
During her tenure as acting warden, Boston “managed Tyrrell through two COVID outbreaks with a minimal work force,” Brickhouse said.
For her work, Boston was named the Division of Prison’s Manager of the Year for 2021.
During her time at PCI, Boston was promoted to sergeant in 2005 and lieutenant in 2009. She also was awarded a department Medal of Honor in 2011 for her response to a stabbing incident, the release said.
She took a promotion to captain at Bertie Correctional Institution in 2012, eventually holding positions as Prison Rape Elimination Act compliance manager and safety officer. In July 2019, she was named associate warden at the Tyrrell Prison Work Farm.