2021 pie sale 1

Kathy Don (left), Colton Bond, 6, and his grandmother Linda Bond of Edenton show off the 10 pies they purchased at Newbegun United Methodist Church’s annual pie sale at the Pasquotank County Electronics Recycling Building, Nov. 23, 2021. After three decades of successful pie sales prior to Thanksgiving, Newbegun UMC decided last year's sale would be its last. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

If you've been waiting for the start of Newbegun United Methodist Church's annual pre-Thanksgiving pie sale to load up on desserts for your holiday meal, you may need to make a trip to the grocery store.

Unfortunately, the women of Newbegun United Methodist Church won't be baking pies this year. After nearly three decades, Newbegun UMC's pre-Thanksgiving pie sale has officially come to an end.