HERTFORD — Almost 50 years after the Perquimans County Restoration Association began the restoration of the oldest brickhouse in the state, two contributors to a new book on the property say the organization is still learning about the site.
John Ernst and Lynwood Winslow both contributed to the book “A House in the Albemarle: English Settlers, Quakers, and the 1730 Newbold-White House” and earlier this week the pair were the speakers for Museum of the Albemarle’s virtual History for Lunch program. They talked about the history of the house and surrounding property that sits on the Perquimans River in Hertford.
Ernst co-authored the book with Philip McMullan Jr. while Winslow was a contributor. The house was built in 1730 by Abraham and Judith Sanders, who purchased the property in 1726.
The Newbold-White House is the oldest brick plantation house in North Carolina and has been renovated with historically accurate furnishings and details, both men said.
The PCRA took possession of the house and property in 1973. After extensive renovation work completed in 1981, the Newbold-White House became a popular attraction and museum.
Ernst said various archaeological digs over the years have produced evidence of life at the plantation and officials hope to learn even more about the site in the future.
“The idea is to scan with magnetic devices and ground-penetrating radar to try and locate areas where the magnetic field has been disturbed by bricks buried in the soil,” Ernst said.
One of the first notable finds at the site came in 1975 when workers digging a drainage ditch on the property discovered a grave. In all, 25 graves, including some found in 1986 during the construction of the visitor’s center, have been identified.
“When the Newbold-White was purchased for restoration the presence of this graveyard was completely unknown, forgotten over the years,” Winslow said. “This (first) grave was dated between 1815 and 1830 based on cabinet nails probably from the coffin. They were found in the grave.”
Winslow said no grave markers have been found at the site that would identify it as a graveyard.
“All of this points to it being a Quaker, and probably a family graveyard,” Winslow said. “It was common in Quaker practice to have very simple burials, continuing the belief of simplicity of life on into death.”
Even though the Sanderses were Quakers, the Newbold-White House was anything but simple. The clay used in the bricks was dug and fired on the property and glass for the seven windows came from England.
“They didn’t build a very simple house for its time,” Winslow said. “It only has four rooms, but for its time is extremely substantial and would have been considered a mansion, or at least a manor house. It was built to last and to showcase their wealth and standing in the community.’’
Winslow said Abraham Sanders’ 1751 will was used to help to furnish the house with period-authentic items.
“The house was refurnished the best we could by following the inventory that was left when he died,” Winslow said. “We acquired pieces and had pieces made so we can share how the Sanders family, and their four slaves, lived and worked in this structure and on this site during the Colonial period.”
The 171-page book has 160 photos and illustrations and is divided into four different chapters with three stories in each chapter.
“This labor of love for all us had a goal of presenting all of the historical data as a story,” Ernst said. “They are stories that are readable for non-historians. Yet, the book is carefully documented with source material so anyone will be able to verify the information and then continue from that and do their own research.”
Beside the house, the Newbold-White grounds include a colonial Quaker graveyard, a period kitchen garden, a visitor’s center and a nature trail leading from the house to the Perquimans River.
A Periauger, a reproduction of a type of colonial workboat listed among Sanders’ possessions, is housed on the grounds and it is sometimes seen sailing the Perquimans and other waters of the Albemarle area.