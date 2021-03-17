Reacting to resident opposition, Pasquotank commissioners agreed Monday night to hold a second, in-person public hearing on a proposed new community park in Newland.
The move came after several Newland residents — including two who directly addressed commissioners — voiced their opposition to the proposed park along U.S. Highway 158 in Newland.
County commissioners voted earlier this year to approve a proposal to buy 51 acres along U.S. Highway 158 for the long-anticipated county park. The county will pay around $612,000 for the property, or around $12,000 an acre.
The property most recently was the former Morgans Corner Pulling Park, which closed in December 2017.
The sale, however, is contingent on the county receiving a N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant that will help pay for half of the property’s purchase price.
Part of the rules for securing the grant requires public input on the park proposal. To that end, the county conducted a Zoom meeting Tuesday night to seek input. The meeting was held virtually because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on indoor gatherings.
But after hearing residents’ concerns about the project during Monday’s board meeting, commissioners agreed to also hold an in-person public hearing.
The meeting, which has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, at 5 p.m., will take place in Courtroom A at the Pasquotank County Courthouse. A board meeting at the courthouse would not fall under the state’s COVID-19 mass gathering restrictions while having a community meeting in Newland would be subject to the restrictions.
“As a government body, we don’t have the (mass gathering) limitations,” County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners.
Two Newland residents — Howard Smith and Ricky Albertson — voiced several concerns to commissioners why they and those in attendance oppose the planned park.
Another resident said that not everyone in Newland would have access to Tuesday’s Zoom meeting and therefore would be shut out of the process.
“What about the people who don’t Zoom?” the resident asked from the audience. “There are a lot of older people that live there that don’t have internet, they don’t have email, they don’t do Zoom, they don’t do anything like that. I don’t think this is a fair way to address it.’’
Smith said he’s lived in the Newland area for 20 years and been a volunteer firefighter for eight years. He said increased traffic generated by the park could create a safety hazard, especially at the intersection of U.S. Highway 158 and U.S. Highway 17.
“It’s like two times every week that we have some kind of wreck out there without even having a park,” Smith said of the intersection.
Smith said he also was concerned about potential problems, including fighting, that could occur if basketball courts are built in the park.
“You are going to have a lot of riff-raff, I live there and I have seen it,” Smith said. “You are going to have fights over basketball games, you are going to have shouting, have cursing. I understand we need places for these young kids to go, but that is what we have churches for. We have gymnasiums at a lot of churches around our area.’’
Albertson, who said his front door is 145 feet from the proposed park, asked, “Do we really need this park in this area?”
Albertson noted that there is a walking path “four miles away” along U.S. 17 that leads to Dismal Swamp State Park, where there are more walking trails.
“If you need a place to walk, there is your place to walk,” he said. “It’s all free for anybody that wants to go.’’
Albertson said he believes that Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation already has enough athletic facilities, including behind River Road Middle School and at the South Park Sports Complex, and that the county does not need a third.
“It’s more money that we want to spend,” Albertson said. “We don’t need it.”