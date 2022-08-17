Some residents along Millpond Road will be the first in Pasquotank County to see improved water pressure when construction on a new pump station and new water pipes in the Newland area begins next month.

County commissioners approved a $3.7 million contract for the new pump station and other improvements in July. In addition to the new pump station, the project will also install a new 12-inch water main from the Commerce Drive water tank to the new pump station and water main upgrades along Northside Road and portions of Millpond Road.