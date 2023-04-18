...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FOR NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA FROM MIDDAY
THROUGH THIS EVENING...
Westerly winds will increase to around 15 mph today, with gusts as
high as 25 mph. These breezy conditions, in tandem with
temperatures warming into the mid 70s and already dry fuels, will
lead to a period of elevated fire danger from midday through this
evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.
Water upgrades for Pasquotank water system customers in Newland should be completed in June.
Pasquotank is spending around $3.8 million for new booster pump station on Northside Road, a new 12-inch water main from the Commerce Drive water tank to the new pump station and other water main upgrades in Newland.
The improvements follow the county’s 2020 purchase of water storage and water distribution systems serving the Newland area from the South Mills Water Association for $1.4 million.
Pasquotank County began providing water to over 950 residents in the Newland area in December 2021. The county approved a contract for the infrastructure upgrades last summer.
The county is using Utility Capital Reserve funds and revenue replacement funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to fund the infrastructure upgrades. Pasquotank used water department capital reserves to pay for the water system acquisition from the SMWA.
Pasquotank Utilities Director David Smithson told the Board of Commissioners Utilities Committee Monday that installation of the new pipes will be completed in two to three weeks. The new pump station is scheduled to be finished by June. There is currently a temporary pump station at the site.
“We are on schedule, they are moving along nicely,” Smithson said. “We are pretty much staying on course.”
The county has purchased a new generator for the new pump station and Smithson said because of supply chain issues it may not be delivered until this fall. But he said that the county has a temporary generator it can use until the new one arrives.
“They are telling me October for the generator but we have one,” Smithson said.
County officials have said that Newland residents are already receiving better quality water and once the upgrades are completed there will be increased water pressure in Newland.
“We have done everything that we said we were going to do,” said Commissioner Sean Lavin, who represents the Northern Outside district that includes Newland.
County commissioners also approved a new five-year solid waste-landfill contract. The projected cost of the contract for the 2023-24 fiscal year is $675,506, an increase of around $195,000 annually, or 40%.
But commissioners were told that county has been charged the same unit cost by Stevenson Sand since 2010. Pasquotank-based Stevenson Sand was the only contractor that submitted a bid.
“While the percentage increase is significant, the cost for labor, equipment and fuel have also increased dramatically since 2010,” County Manager Sparty Hammett wrote in a memo to commissioners. “In addition, the cost will be locked in for five years.”
The county recently increased tip fees at the landfill that will bring in around $500,000 more in additional revenue annually. Hammett wrote that the additional revenue will provide the funding to cover the increased cost of the new contract.