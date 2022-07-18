Building a permanent water pump station and making other water improvements in the Newland area is going to cost Pasquotank $1 million more than it had budgeted for the projects.
The improvements stem from the county's 2020 purchase of water storage and water distribution systems serving the Newland area from the South Mills Water Association for $1.4 million.
The sale brought all of Pasquotank under the county’s water system, adding around 950 customers in the Newland area.
The county had budgeted $2.7 million for a new booster pump station, a new 12-inch water main from the Commerce Drive water tank to the new pump station and water main upgrades along Northside Road and portions of Millpond Road.
But that cost is now $3.7 million after county commissioners approved awarding a contract to Ralph Hodge Construction. That bid includes a 5% contingency.
The county will use utilities capital funds and money it has received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to pay for the project.
County officials estimated in January 2020 that the project would cost $2.7 million. However, Leo Green of Green Engineering said inflated material costs upped the project's price tag by $1 million.
“With inflation, particularly on construction projects, this is typical of what we have seen the last couple of years,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett. “This is typical with what we are going to see with all of our projects.”
Green noted that the original project estimate was calculated just before “everything fell apart” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The price of pipe has more than doubled, and this is what we are seeing currently,” Green said.
The pump station and upgrades are needed to address water pressure and fire suppression issues in the northern part of the county.
A temporary pump station was installed last year before Newland residents started receiving county water on Dec. 1.
“You are already supplying them water but not at the rate and quantity that you want,” Green said.
When the county first bid out the project it received only two bids, fewer than the minimum of three required bids. The second time the county put the project out to bid it received four bids.
“Green Engineering has worked on numerous projects over the years with Ralph Hodge Construction Company,” Green said. “They are amply qualified to perform the construction activities required for this to be a successful project.”
Green estimated that it will take nine months to complete the project.
“The biggest part will be material and equipment delivery,” Green said. “Hopefully, that will not take that long.”
Green told Pasquotank commissioners that there would be little disruption to traffic during the project. He added that a timeline for the project will be issued once Hodge has the material needed for the project.
“Most of it will be alongside the road, we might have to punch under some surfaces,” Green said. “They won’t do any open cutting.”