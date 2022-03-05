Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Rett Newton watched in disbelief as hundreds of pro-Donald Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building in January 2021 seeking to deny the election certification of President Joe Biden.
Some two decades earlier during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Newton was an Air Force squadron commander stationed in Goldsboro. He would fly numerous combat patrols over Washington, D.C. on that day and in the days that followed.
“I had that same sinking feeling (on Jan. 6) as I did on 9/11, how in the world could this happen in our country?” Newton said.
The former mayor of Beaufort said those images from Jan. 6 led him to run for U.S. Senate. Newton brought his campaign for the Democratic nomination in the May 17 primary to Elizabeth City on Thursday, part of an effort to visit all 100 counties before the election.
“The actions of the (Jan. 6) insurrection were not a one-off,” Newton said. “Even that evening, 147 (Republican) senators and representatives voted to overturn a free and fair election without any credible evidence of voter fraud.”
Newton said GOP efforts to “collapse” our democracy are still ongoing across the country.
“We take an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic.,” Newton said. “That (vote to overturn election) was a betrayal of that oath and it continues to this day. How in the world can this be happening in our country right now?”
Newton is seeking the Senate seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican who is not seeking re-election.
Newton is one of nine Democrats that have filed to run in the May primary. Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley is the presumed frontrunner: she had over $2.8 million cash on hand at the end of December.
Newton, on the other hand, has raised around $200,000 since announcing his run almost a year ago and had just over $30,000 cash on hand at the end of last year, according to federal filing reports.
But Newton said he is the most qualified candidate, Democrat or Republican, in the race. He cited his experience in the Air Force, both from his domestic and foreign assignments, as a coastal mayor and a scientist as what separates him from the other candidates.
Newton is currently pursuing a doctorate in marine science and conservation at Duke University.
“The framework of our campaign is to protect our democracy, to protect our environment and to help those tens of thousands of North Carolinians across the state that are struggling with basics like food insecurity. How in the world can people in the world’s greatest country go hungry?”
In addition to seeking votes, Newton said he is learning on his 100-county tour about the everyday challenges people across the state are facing.
One common thread that Newton said he has found is lack of affordable healthcare, including affordable and accessible mental and substance abuse help, and a wealth gap saying the rich get richer and poorer get poorer.
“The pandemic has deepened it (wealth gap),” Newton said. “This wealth gap is structural. Those that are trapped in this wealth gap just don’t have the resources and it adds to the trauma that I am seeing across the state. We have to help people escape the wealth gap.”
Newton said one of his major accomplishments during his two terms as mayor was instituting a $15 minimum wage for all town employees.
“It works,” Newton said. “It provides quality of life, it provides quality of job, it helps with retention. That money comes right back to the (local) economy. It is good economically as well.”
Newton said as mayor he also helped restructure the city’s pay scale to keep it competitive.
“We would train them and then lose them to other communities that were paying more money,” Newton said. “The retention of the town staff has improved.”
Newton, a native of Beaufort, retired from the Air Force in 2011 after 28 years in uniform. He was elected mayor in 2017 and was re-elected in 2019 after running unopposed. Newton did not seek a third term last year so he could concentrate on his Senate run.