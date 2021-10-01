A longtime volunteer assistant for the Northeastern High School football team appealed to school officials this week to reinstate him after he says he was removed in the wake of a background check.
Speaking during the public forum at Monday's regular meeting of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, Tony Sawyer told board members a background check "dug deep into my past" and found something from 25 years ago that led to a recommendation that he no longer be allowed to volunteer with the Northeastern Eagles football team.
"I was devastated," Sawyer said. "I have been there 17 years."
Noting that he has been driving a cab for 15 years and just got approved by city police for the 15th straight year, Sawyer said the cab license involves a very intense background check and he has never been denied one.
Sawyer said it made no sense to him that he can pick kids up in his cab every morning and take them to school but can't volunteer with the football team he has been with for 17 years.
"Taking that football team away from me is just like snatching a child away from my hand," Sawyer said.
Sawyer said that five years ago he put off surgery for three weeks because the team was in the playoffs and he wanted to be with the players instead of being in the hospital.
"I'm not perfect," Sawyer said. "I've made mistakes. We all have. But everything was 25 years or older and they were misdemeanors."
Sawyer said the volunteer application he filled out asks if the person has ever been convicted of a felony, and he has not been.
"If you go back 26 years on anybody you're going to find something," Sawyer said.
Sawyer did not specify particular misdemeanors in his comments to the board.
At Monday's board meeting, Sawyer asked that someone on the board make a motion to allow him to return to his volunteer work with the football team. No member did.
Sawyer said he was told that it might have gone better for him on his appeal had Northeastern's head coach and athletic director spoken on his behalf. But he added that the head coach and AD were told by the interim superintendent and school district spokesperson that they should "stay out of it."
ECPPS spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said the school district had no response to Sawyer's comments.