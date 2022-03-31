A Northeastern High School student is singing her way through the competition in this season of "American Idol."
Ciasia Nicole Greene, 17, is a contestant in Season 20 of "American Idol," which kicked off Feb. 27 on ABC.
Greene is a junior at Northeastern High, where she has been named to the school honor roll numerous times.
Greene’s journey on the hit show, in which singers compete for the title of "American Idol," began by passing two audition rounds, the first in Nashville, Tennessee, and the second in Los Angeles, her mother, Melissa Greene, told The Daily Advance on Thursday.
Ciasia's journey continued when she received a coveted “golden ticket” from the show's judges, Greene said.
“It’s been very exciting” for the family, Greene said.
Up to this point in the season, Ciasia has not appeared in the audition episodes, Greene said.
“I was not aired for auditions, but your girl got a 'yes' from all three judges and the golden ticket,” Ciasia posted to Facebook on March 21. “Hopefully you will see me during Hollywood Week. Thank you so much for being so supportive of me. I really appreciate you all.”
Two more episodes, to air Sunday and Monday night starting at 8 p.m., remain before the "Idol" judges pick the top 24 final contestants to continue on to the finals. The show will continue weekly with different rounds of competition and is expected to conclude with an overall winner revealed in late May.
According to Greene, Ciasia began singing at an early age and has performed at area churches and weddings. She participated in Elizabeth City State University’s Check the Resume event, which allows high school students to work with music professionals. She’s also a member of Arts of the Albemarle’s Center Players youth theater group.
For a fifth year straight, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have returned as the judges for "American Idol."
Greene is at least the fourth person with ties to Elizabeth City to have completed on "American Idol."
Scotty McCreery, who at the time was living in Wake County, won the competition in 2011, when the show was still hosted by Fox. McCreery is the grandson of Janet Cooke and the late R.P. Cooke. At the time, Janet Cooke lived in Pasquotank County.
James Ethan Clark, of Elizabeth City, appeared on "American Idol," also in 2011. Ricky Braddy, who was from Elizabeth City at the time, was a contestant in 2009, making it all the way to that season's top 36. Braddy later went on to appear on NBC's "The Voice," which is also a singing competition show.
Keep up with Ciasia Greene's American Idol experience on Facebook by searching Ciasia Greene. On Instagram, she is at @ciasianicole.