The high-wind event that damaged two homes, downed trees and caused other property damage in a Camden County subdivision on Thursday was a tornado, the National Weather Service has determined.
No injuries were reported in the tornado the NWS office in Wakefield, Virginia, says touched down in Taylors Beach between 8 p.m. and 8:03 p.m., packing winds of between 60 mph and 70 mph.
The tornado in Taylors Beach was one of two the weather service says touched down in northeastern North Carolina as Tropical Storm Elsa crossed the state on Thursday. The other touched down in Harrellsville in Hertford County. No injuries were reported in the Harrellsville tornado either.
In a Saturday press release, the weather service identified both tornadoes as EF0s, the weakest on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, a measuring tool for a tornado's intensity. EF0 tornadoes typically pack winds between 65 and 85 mph. Tornadoes packing the most violent winds — more than 200 mph — are rated EF5 on the scale.
According to the weather service, the brief tornado that touched down in Taylors Beach developed as a band of showers and storms pushed across the Pasquotank River and Camden County as Elsa was crossing the region. The tornado moved ashore near Sunset Avenue and traveled northeast about 1.3 miles to near Areneuse Creek and N.C. Highway 343.
As it moved through Taylors Beach, the tornado "snapped numerous trees, ripped the roof off of a boat house on the river and destroyed an outbuilding when a large pine tree fell on it," the weather service said.
The Camden Sheriff's Office also reported winds from the tornado damaged several vehicles and at least one personal watercraft in the subdivision.
The tornado's path while on the ground was 1.3 miles and had an estimated width of 60 yards, the weather service said.
The weather service's summary of the Taylors Beach tornado was based on a review of radar from Thursday's storm and photos of the damage sent to the agency's Wakefield, Virginia, office by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell.
The tornado that touched down in Harrellsville between 3:45 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. Thursday also was packing winds of 60-70 mph, the weather service said. Its path was longer — 2.9 miles — but narrower — 40 yards — than the Taylors Beach tornado.
According to the weather service, the Harrellsville tornado also developed as a band of showers and storms connected to Elsa pushed across Hertford County. The tornado touched down near N.C. Highway 45 north and traveled northwest across Wiccacon and Bazemore roads. Damage was limited to a few downed trees and tree limbs, the weather service said.
The weather service also reported EF0 tornadoes touching down in three different areas of southeastern Virginia during Elsa. One near Lummis Road in Suffolk also resulted in snapped trees. Another near U.S. Highway 460 in Kings Fork overturned outbuildings at a Tractor Supply store and downed numerous tree limbs. A third that touched down on the northwest side of Smithfield, in Isle of Wight County, also damaged trees, one of which fell on a house, the weather service said. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.
The weather service said the information about Thursday's tornadoes was preliminary and subject to change pending a final review.