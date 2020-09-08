The Republican incumbent in North Carolina’s 1st House District and his Democratic challenger hold different views on Medicaid expansion and the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, and Emily Nicholson will square off in the Nov. 3 general election for the right to represent the six-county district in the state Legislature for the next two years. Election boards began mailing absentee ballots on Friday to voters who’ve requested them.
Goodwin, 68, is completing his first term representing the district which includes his native Chowan County, Bertie, Perquimans, Camden, Tyrrell and Washington counties.
Nicholson, also a Chowan native, is 32 and making her first bid for elective office.
Nicholson is assistant director for the Northeastern Workforce Development Board. Goodwin is a retired farmer and a former director of the N.C. Ferry Division of the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Asked about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodwin noted that emergency powers for addressing a public health crisis rest with the governor.
“The governor can issue an executive order,” Goodwin said. “The General Assembly cannot.”
The Legislature’s role has been to appropriate money from the $3.59 billion in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, funding for the state’s COVID response, he said.
“We still appropriate the money,” Goodwin said. “We have done our part with the federal money that came down as well as the state money.”
Most recently, lawmakers appropriated more than $900 million remaining in CARES Act funding just last week.
Goodwin said he doesn’t agree with all of the governor’s executive orders restricting what types of businesses and organizations can be open. But he understands the governor has that authority, he said.
Goodwin said he sponsored legislation that would have required the governor, after a period of time, to confer with the General Assembly about whether the restrictions should remain in place.
He noted that no efforts to rein in the governor’s restrictions have become law because the GOP legislative leadership lacks a veto-proof majority.
“It shouldn’t be political but it is,” Goodwin said. “I wanted the governor to talk with the General Assembly. Could we have done better? The answer I think is always yes.”
Nicholson said the state was not well prepared for the effect the pandemic had on employment.
“Overall, I think the work that has been done to stop the spread of the virus and keep North Carolinians safe has been crucial,” Nicholson said. “That being said, I don’t believe the response has been perfect.”
She said the legislature could have built a stronger unemployment system rather than “one of the worst in the nation in terms of the maximum weekly amount and the range of eligible weeks” benefits last.
Nicholson said the state’s unemployment system was “stripped to bare bones” by the legislature in 2013 and “our workforce felt that impact when the pandemic forced many layoffs in our state this spring and summer.”
Nicholson supports expanding Medicaid in North Carolina.
“We need affordable, available healthcare because everyone should be able to see a doctor when they’re sick,” Nicholson said. “Expanding Medicaid would give over half-a-million more North Carolinians access to health insurance and the care they need, including working parents, veterans, children, and those with pre-existing conditions who fall through the cracks.”
She said Medicaid expansion would benefit rural hospitals such as Vidant-Chowan, which had to lay off staff during the pandemic.
Goodwin said Medicaid expansion has not come up for a vote this year. He said he supported Carolina Cares, a GOP-authored alternative to Medicaid expansion last year. He said the measure didn’t go anywhere, however, because of the governor’s veto and lack of support from Democratic lawmakers.
“The Democrats want 100 percent or nothing at all,” Goodwin said, referring to Medicaid expansion. He said he remains willing to negotiate on Carolina Cares or similar legislation as long as the long-term budget impact is considered.
Goodwin said the legislature has done a lot to support public schools during the pandemic crisis. Much of the CARES Act money the state has distributed has gone to schools and to improve broadband access so students can access online learning, he said.
“From talking to the superintendents in the area I know that they have appreciated what we have done,” Goodwin said. “They are always saying, ‘thank you so much — we really need that.’ Our schools are struggling and I have supported providing assistance to our schools during this time.”
Nicholson, the mother of three young daughters, said the state needs to invest more in public education.
“This pandemic has highlighted the existing cracks in our education system.,” Nicholson said. “North Carolina was once the ‘Education State’ and now ranks among the bottom half of the country in per-pupil spending and teacher pay. We must reinvest in our public education system so our students can get the sound and basic education they deserve.”
She said that as a mother she has learned to multi-task and the government needs to multi-task, too.
“We don’t have to pick one: pandemic care or good educational opportunities,” Nicholson said. “We can fund an appropriate pandemic response and fully fund our schools.”
Goodwin and Nicholson agree that expanding broadband access is vital to economic development in the area.
“As a region, we cannot expand our economy, or ensure that our children are receiving the education they need to succeed, without the broadband infrastructure to support them in the 21st century,” Nicholson said. “That’s why one of my top priorities as the future representative for District 1 will be to fight for broadband funding as a public utility.”
Goodwin, the father of three adult sons, said that as he travels across the district one of the main concerns he hears is lack of broadband access, which affects everything from operating a business to educating children. Rural areas need the same access to broadband that urban areas have, he said.
On another subject, Goodwin said he believes President Donald Trump has been good for North Carolina. He also believes Trump enjoys strong support in northeastern North Carolina.
“Every president talks about helping veterans and improving VA services but he has actually done it,” Goodwin said. “I have not seen any other president do what he has done.”
Goodwin said that as a veteran of the Vietnam War he had seen firsthand the difference Trump has made in improving VA services. He said that because of the way the VA treated him when he first returned from Vietnam he had declined their offer of assistance at the time. But he said in 2018 he got a call from a VA administrator who said Trump had asked him to review cases like his from that era.
As a result, Goodwin said he now has received medical benefits through the VA that he should have gotten all along.
“That locked it for me,” Goodwin said of his support for Trump. “I don’t agree with everything he says but he gets stuff done.”
Nicholson holds a differing view of Trump’s effectiveness helping North Carolinians.
“I support candidates that will fight for our public schools and our working families and there isn’t any evidence he has done that,” Nicholson said. “I believe our country needs to move in a more positive and inclusive direction.”