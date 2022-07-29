Patrick Douthit, a Grammy Award-winning hip hop producer known as 9th Wonder, has been named artist-in-residence at Elizabeth City State University.

9th Wonder has worked with some of the best-known artists in hip hop and R&B, including Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Destiny's Child, Jay-Z, Drake, Rapsody, Erykah Badu and Ludacris.