All of northeastern North Carolina was under a winter storm watch Wednesday as the National Weather Service said 4-7 inches of snow could fall on the region starting Thursday.
The NWS Wakefield office is predicting that Pasquotank and Camden counties could see between 4-6 inches of snow between Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell said Wednesday afternoon that northern parts of the two counties are in the higher range of the NWS’ prediction. He also said there's a possibility of the region seeing less than a 1/10 of an inch of ice from the winter storm.
Because the winter weather could result in power outages, emergency management is asking residents to begin preparations now. The agency is urging residents to check generators and to make sure they have food and water or any extra supplies.
Area residents were already taking that advice to heart Wednesday afternoon.
Jugs of water were a popular item at the Food Lion store on Ehringhaus Street, with most shoppers putting at least one or two in their cart.
Store manager Eric McPherson said he couldn't say for sure that an uptick in traffic at the store was because of storm preparation, but he confirmed that the store was doing a brisk business in "basic items" such as bread, eggs, milk, sugar, and jugs of water.
"They're shopping enough to be inside for a couple of days right now," McPherson said. "I can tell you that for sure."
The Lowe's store in Elizabeth City still had about a dozen portable generators on the shelves Wednesday afternoon. A number of shoppers at the store told a reporter they had not yet started purchasing any winter storm-related supplies.
Parnell noted that the weather forecast models are uncertain.
“It depends on how heavy the snow is,” Parnell said of potential for power outages. “Ice also has the potential for outages to happen. It will all depend on the track of the storm, and it is still unclear where the track is going to be and what it's (the storm's) going to be: snow, rain, freezing rain or sleet.”
Parnell said there currently are no plans to open an emergency shelter but he said that could change as the weather system moves closer.
“We don’t anticipate that at this time,” Parnell said.
Parnell said the N.C. Department of Transportation started pretreating state-maintained roads with brine Wednesday afternoon.
City Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell said Wednesday that the city will begin pre-treating city-maintained streets with a salt-and-sand mix beginning Thursday morning.
“We will run all day tomorrow pre-treating roads,” Bell said. “We have been preparing all day (Wednesday) and we will be ready to go in the morning.”
The city has one plow which will be ready to clear streets once the snow starts falling, Bell said.
“We already have the plow on the truck,” he said. “If we get some snow, we are ready to get these roads cleared.”
County Manager Sparty Hammett and city interim Manager Ralph Clark both said a decision would be made Thursday on whether to close county and city offices.
Clark said his main focus will be on making sure city streets are cleared, especially for police, fire and EMS, in the event of snow and ice.
The Museum of the Albemarle said Wednesday that if the region receives winter weather that they will probably be closed Friday and Saturday. A final decision will be made Thursday morning.
No area school districts had announced school-opening plans for Friday as of Wednesday afternoon.