...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
No arrests in Feb. 8 shooting of four teens; one victim discharged from hospital
No arrests have been made in a shooting earlier this month that involved four teens.
Elizabeth City interim police Chief Phil Webster said Monday that there had not been any arrests made in the Wednesday, Feb. 8, shooting that involved three juveniles ages 15, 16 and 17, and a 19-year-old male.
The shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. at building 1200 of the Walker Landing apartment complex off Roanoke Avenue. Two of the victims were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment and the other two were transported to SAMC by private vehicles, according to emergency medical services.
At a press conference held Thursday, Feb. 9, Webster said the four victims each suffered at least one gunshot wound. They were first taken to SAMC before being airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Webster identified the adult victim as Rontrez Coleman, 19, of Factory Street in Elizabeth City.
A spokesman for Sentara Healthcare said Wednesday that Coleman had been discharged from the hospital.
No update has been available on the three juveniles because of state and federal laws about juveniles' privacy.